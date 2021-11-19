The funeral details for the much respected Bob Bates have been announced.

The details have been announced for the funeral of Bob Bates.

As reported in 4BR, Bob was one of its stalwart supporters and volunteers of administration team of the British Open Championships.

He passed away on Monday 8th November, aged 76.

The funeral will be held at 11.30am on Friday 10th December at St. Helens Crematorium, Rainford Rd, Saint Helens (WA10 6DF).

The family has requested no flowers except for the immediate family.

Donations can be made in lieu in aid of the British Heart Foundation. If you would like to donate please go to: www.bhf.org.uk

For further funeral information please contact: jan.ij@hotmail.com