Get ready to be entertained...

The Brass in Concert Championships take place on Saturday — with the very best youth and elite level bands in the UK providing the brilliant entertainment. So don't miss a single note!

  Make sure you don't miss a single note of the action from Brass in Concert this weekend

Friday, 19 November 2021

        

There is still time to book a ticket for a prime seat at Sage Gateshead to enjoy the very best youth and elite level UK bands at the Brass in Concert Championships on Saturday 20th November.

Youth and Elite

Five brilliant youth bands will compete in the Youth Brass in Concert contest starting at 9.30am, followed at 1.00pm by the Brass in Concert Championship, which is due to be completed by 9.30pm.

The day is also being live-stream broadcast through the www.wobplay.com recording platform — so all you have to do is sign up for 1 month only at £7.99 and you can enjoy all the action from the comfort of your home.

Sign up to enjoy:


www.wobplay.com

Youth Brass in Concert:

1. Houghton Area Youth
2. Elland Silver Youth
3. Lions Youth Brass
4. Enderby Youth
5. Youth Brass 2000

Brass in Concert Championship:

1. NASUWT Riverside
2. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery
3. Foden's
4. Cory
5. Tredegar
6. Flowers
7. Redbridge
8. Hammonds
9. Grimethorpe Colliery
10. Friary

Tickets:

Tickets for the 2021 Brass in Concert Festival, priced £12 (Youth Brass in Concert), £17, £27 and £35 (Brass in Concert Championship) are available by visiting https://sagegateshead.com/seasons/brass-in-concert/

emailing boxoffice@sagegateshead.com

Box Office: 0191 443 4661.

Booking fees will apply.

        

brass in Concert

