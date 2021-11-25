Enjoy all the Treasures of Brass in Concert

                 

Thursday, 25 November 2021

        

There is still a great opportunity to enjoy the fantastic entertainment that was on offer at the Brass in Concert Championships at Sage Gateshead thanks to the Wobplay.com platform.

The whole event was live streamed on the day and is now available to be viewed once again at your leisure.

Sit back

So sit back and take your pick — from the brilliant youngsters that took part in the Youth Championships to the elite performers who battled it out for the Blue Riband 'Brass in Concert' title itself.

And what a selection you have — from the pizzazz and polish of Youth Brass 2000 to the piratical 'Treasure Island' brilliance of Cory, not forgetting the inventive programmes and variety of genres on show from the other trio of youth band contenders and nine other elite rivals.

Brilliant soloists

There were a host of brilliant soloists too — from baritone player Ed Culpin of Youth Brass 2000 to Izzy Daws of Friary with the likes of Ross Dunne of Tredegar, John Barber of Foden's, Jamie Smith of Flowers and many more in between.

