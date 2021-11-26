Checking the quality...

If it is a new Besson euphonium or cornet you want this Christmas then you can be assured that its been thoroughly checked over by two of Besson's top stars...
Steven Mead and Roger Webster have been testing the latest batch of Besson euphoniums and cornets to come off the production line in Germany.
