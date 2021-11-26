Checking the quality...

                 

Steven Mead and Roger Webster have been testing the latest batch of Besson euphoniums and cornets to come off the production line in Germany.

Besson
  The instruments have been out through their paces by Steven and Roger

Friday, 26 November 2021

        

If it is a new Besson euphonium or cornet you want this Christmas then you can be assured that its been thoroughly checked over by two of Besson's top stars...

        

Yorkshrie

Yorkshire Youth continues reinvigorated progress

November 26 • The Yorkshire Youth Band has met up again to showcase their progress and enhance their skill sets under the team of Black Dyke Band stars.

Signings

Quintet of key signings for Dobcross

November 26 • Dobcross Silver Band has welcome five new players to the ranks as they look forward to the 2022 contesting season.

BYBA

Youth entries set to battle for honours

November 26 • There is solo and ensemble playing from a slightly different musical genre to enjoy this weekend from the comfort of your home.

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Central Band Wind Ensemble

Friday 26 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

York Railway Institute Band - Richard Marshall

Friday 26 November • York St John University Chapel. York. North Yorkshire YO31 7EX

Bodmin Town Band - Switch on of Christmas lights, Mount Folly, Bodmin

Friday 26 November • Mount Folly, Bodmin PL312DQ

Contest: Swiss National Championships

Saturday 27 November • Stravinski Hall, Montreaux. Claude-Nobs 5, 1820 Montreaux, Switzerland 1820

Contest: Scottish Open 2021

Saturday 27 November • Mill Street, Perth

Dobcross Silver Band

November 26 • Dobcross Silver Band request applications for the positions following: Eb BASS, FRONT ROW CORNET, BACK ROW CORNET. Come and complete our progressive band!

Watford Band

November 24 • Watford Band are looking for players.. Do you play Bb Bass, 1st or 2nd Horn, Baritone or a Percussionist?. We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday usually 8 - 10, although at the moment 7.30 - 9. Our band room is in Bushey, Watford

Bollington Brass Band

November 22 • We are recruiting and are in need of a Solo Cornet. 1st section North West band looking forward to playing Spectrum at Blackpool this year. We have a sensible contest and concert program throughout the year. Currently rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm.

Brett Baker

BSc (Hons), ARCM, PG Dip
Rath clinician, conductor, teacher, adjudicator, editor

               

