Youth judges required for Yorkshire Area

The regular Youth Adjudicators Scheme run at the Yorkshire Area Championships is looking for volunteers.

  The young adjudicators will be studying the score in the Second Section

Tuesday, 30 November 2021

        

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) has announced they will once again run their popular 'Young Adjudicators Scheme', in a joint initiative with the Yorkshire Regional Brass Band Committee.

Yorkshire Regional Championships

It will be hosted at the 2022 Yorkshire Regional Championships at the Huddersfield Town Hall on Saturday 5th March, where the youngsters, mentored by an experienced AoBBA member will be able to decide on their own set of results in the Second Section.

It offers a great opportunity to find out more about the music that is being performed as well as how the 'official' judges reach their all important decisions.

The participants will be provided with seating near the official adjudicator's box, a test piece score, remarks sheets and results form. They will also get the opportunity to meet the official judges to gain invaluable tips on what to listen out for.

Tickets will be provided for parents/guardians.

Four places

There are four places for young people aged of 11- 18, who wish to test their adjudicating skills. Anyone who wishes to participate should contact:

Martin Heartfield
AoBBA — Head of Trainee Adjudicator Programme
Marketing and Education Business Consultant
musicbloke@aol.com

        

