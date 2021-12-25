2021 4BR Player of the Year

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest
Winner: Isobel Daws (Friary Brass/Bone Afide)
2. Gary Curtin (Foden's)
3. Ross Dunne (Tredegar)
What an incredible line-up of playing talent to choose from for our judges — and not surprisingly, eight gained at least one first choice preference vote and all ten at least one podium preference choice.
However, the clear winner was the remarkable Isobel Daws — a trombonist of rare musical talents and progressive outlook who made such an impression on the contest, concert and recording/virtual platforms this year.
Isobel gained five first choice preferences as well as multiple podium choices from the judges to deservedly claim the title — one to add the other accolades that came her way in 2021, and the many more to come in the future too.
Foden's euphonium virtuoso Gary Curtin was runner-up with Tredegar's rising tenor horn star Ross Dunne in third — the duo gaining six first choice preferences between them.
To enjoy:
Panel:
The Awards Panel consisted of:
Iwan Fox (Editor 4BR); Malcolm Wood (4BR Chief Contributor); Andrew Wainwright (Composer/Arranger/Graphic Designer); Gordon Simpson (statistician Brass Band World magazine); Chris Thomas (Chief Contributor Brass Band World magazine/4BR contributor); Frode Rydland (EBBA Music Commission/Bjorsvik Brass); David Childs (euphonium soloist/Editor BBW Magazine); David Hirst (Conductor/Adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (Chief contributor CU Brass); Tim Mutum (writer/brass band recording and history specialist); Owen Melhuish (President: North Shore Brass New Zealand); Chris Wormald (Conductor/Adjudicator/Arranger); Steve Jack (photographer/4BR, BBW contributor); Stein Skopholm (Norwegian broadcaster/presenter); Kurt Bohalter (Swiss Brass Band administrator/Publisher); Steven Mead (Euphonium soloist); Paul Holland (Conductor/Adjudicator); Matthew Van Emmerick (Soloist/Conductor); Mark Good (Editor British Bandsman magazine)
Past Winners:
2020: Yu-Han Yang
2019: Tom Hutchinson
2018: Chris Thomas
2017: David Morton
2016: Helen Williams
2015: David Childs
2014: David Childs
2013: Glenn Van Looy
2012: Steve Stewart
2011: Glen Van Looy
2010: David Childs
2009: Mark Wilkinson
2008: Peter Moore
2007: Hans Gansch
2006: Katrina Marzella
2005: David Childs
2004: David Childs
2003: Martin Winter
2002: Morgan Griffiths
2001: Peter Roberts