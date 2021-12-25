                 

2021 4BR Player of the Year

The superb Isobel Daws rounds off a memorable year of personal performances by becoming the 2021 4BR Player of the Year.

Player of the Year
  The superb Isobel Daws has been crowned 2021 4BR Player of the Year

Saturday, 25 December 2021

        

Winner: Isobel Daws (Friary Brass/Bone Afide)


2. Gary Curtin (Foden's)
3. Ross Dunne (Tredegar)

What an incredible line-up of playing talent to choose from for our judges — and not surprisingly, eight gained at least one first choice preference vote and all ten at least one podium preference choice.

However, the clear winner was the remarkable Isobel Daws — a trombonist of rare musical talents and progressive outlook who made such an impression on the contest, concert and recording/virtual platforms this year.

Isobel gained five first choice preferences as well as multiple podium choices from the judges to deservedly claim the title — one to add the other accolades that came her way in 2021, and the many more to come in the future too.

Foden's euphonium virtuoso Gary Curtin was runner-up with Tredegar's rising tenor horn star Ross Dunne in third — the duo gaining six first choice preferences between them.

To enjoy:


Panel:


The Awards Panel consisted of:
Iwan Fox (Editor 4BR); Malcolm Wood (4BR Chief Contributor); Andrew Wainwright (Composer/Arranger/Graphic Designer); Gordon Simpson (statistician Brass Band World magazine); Chris Thomas (Chief Contributor Brass Band World magazine/4BR contributor); Frode Rydland (EBBA Music Commission/Bjorsvik Brass); David Childs (euphonium soloist/Editor BBW Magazine); David Hirst (Conductor/Adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (Chief contributor CU Brass); Tim Mutum (writer/brass band recording and history specialist); Owen Melhuish (President: North Shore Brass New Zealand); Chris Wormald (Conductor/Adjudicator/Arranger); Steve Jack (photographer/4BR, BBW contributor); Stein Skopholm (Norwegian broadcaster/presenter); Kurt Bohalter (Swiss Brass Band administrator/Publisher); Steven Mead (Euphonium soloist); Paul Holland (Conductor/Adjudicator); Matthew Van Emmerick (Soloist/Conductor); Mark Good (Editor British Bandsman magazine)

Past Winners:


2020: Yu-Han Yang
2019: Tom Hutchinson
2018: Chris Thomas
2017: David Morton
2016: Helen Williams
2015: David Childs
2014: David Childs
2013: Glenn Van Looy
2012: Steve Stewart
2011: Glen Van Looy
2010: David Childs
2009: Mark Wilkinson
2008: Peter Moore
2007: Hans Gansch
2006: Katrina Marzella
2005: David Childs
2004: David Childs
2003: Martin Winter
2002: Morgan Griffiths
2001: Peter Roberts

        

