The superb Isobel Daws rounds off a memorable year of personal performances by becoming the 2021 4BR Player of the Year.

Winner: Isobel Daws (Friary Brass/Bone Afide)



2. Gary Curtin (Foden's)

3. Ross Dunne (Tredegar)

What an incredible line-up of playing talent to choose from for our judges — and not surprisingly, eight gained at least one first choice preference vote and all ten at least one podium preference choice.

However, the clear winner was the remarkable Isobel Daws — a trombonist of rare musical talents and progressive outlook who made such an impression on the contest, concert and recording/virtual platforms this year.

Isobel gained five first choice preferences as well as multiple podium choices from the judges to deservedly claim the title — one to add the other accolades that came her way in 2021, and the many more to come in the future too.

Foden's euphonium virtuoso Gary Curtin was runner-up with Tredegar's rising tenor horn star Ross Dunne in third — the duo gaining six first choice preferences between them.

The Awards Panel consisted of:

Iwan Fox (Editor 4BR); Malcolm Wood (4BR Chief Contributor); Andrew Wainwright (Composer/Arranger/Graphic Designer); Gordon Simpson (statistician Brass Band World magazine); Chris Thomas (Chief Contributor Brass Band World magazine/4BR contributor); Frode Rydland (EBBA Music Commission/Bjorsvik Brass); David Childs (euphonium soloist/Editor BBW Magazine); David Hirst (Conductor/Adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (Chief contributor CU Brass); Tim Mutum (writer/brass band recording and history specialist); Owen Melhuish (President: North Shore Brass New Zealand); Chris Wormald (Conductor/Adjudicator/Arranger); Steve Jack (photographer/4BR, BBW contributor); Stein Skopholm (Norwegian broadcaster/presenter); Kurt Bohalter (Swiss Brass Band administrator/Publisher); Steven Mead (Euphonium soloist); Paul Holland (Conductor/Adjudicator); Matthew Van Emmerick (Soloist/Conductor); Mark Good (Editor British Bandsman magazine)

Past Winners:



2020: Yu-Han Yang

2019: Tom Hutchinson

2018: Chris Thomas

2017: David Morton

2016: Helen Williams

2015: David Childs

2014: David Childs

2013: Glenn Van Looy

2012: Steve Stewart

2011: Glen Van Looy

2010: David Childs

2009: Mark Wilkinson

2008: Peter Moore

2007: Hans Gansch

2006: Katrina Marzella

2005: David Childs

2004: David Childs

2003: Martin Winter

2002: Morgan Griffiths

2001: Peter Roberts