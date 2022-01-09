Results: 2022 British Open Solo & Ensemble Championships

British Open Solo & Ensemble
Results:
Adjudicator: John Doyle
Junior Solo:
1. Skye Stokes
2. Millie Davenport
3. Robert Davenport
4. Rhys Stokes
5. Rowena Findlay Ashfield
6. Vivien Findlay Ashfield
Youth Solo:
1. Jordan Ashman
2. Edward Culpin
3. Jake Humphrey
4. Leonie Tissie
5. Rowena Findlay Ashfield
Open Solo:
1. Stephen Lomas
2. Jordan Ashman
3. Jake Humphrey
4. Edward Culpin
5. Andy Harris
Youth Ensemble:
1. Shirland Youth Band
(Evelyn Trow; Leonie Tissie; Millie Davenport; Robert Davenport)
2. Shirland Training Band
(Izzy Owen; Jocelyn Trow; Emily Toyne; Jack Toyne; Evelyn Hill)
Open Ensemble:
1. Shirland Band
(Colin Davenport; Dave Hill; Luke Newbrough; Jack Newbrough)
2. Witney Town Band Ensemble
(Sarah Ashfield; Rowena Findlay Ashfield; Vivien Findlay Ashfield; Luther Findlay Ashfield; Stuart Findlay)