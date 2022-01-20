New Zealand Youth prepare for live worldwide broadcast

The National Youth Brass Band of New Zealand is preparing for a worldwide live broadcast this weekend to end its annual course.

The National Youth Brass Band of New Zealand is holding its annual course this week in Wellington which will culminate in a live-broadcast concert from the TeWhaiea National Dance & Drama Centre on Saturday 22nd January at 4.00pm.

Rise up

Entitled, 'Rangatahi E Tu! Maranga Ake Ai — Stand leaders of the future! Rise up' the band will be led by Musical Director, Alan Spence in a varied programme that will include Stephan Hodel's colourful, 'A Lenda do Curupira' and 'Thyellene' by Kevin Houben.

A new commission will also be premiered. 'A Music Everywhere' is by former NYBB member Georgina Palmer and will also be featured alongside the first live performance of 'Slep' by Dale Vail and 'Snarky Puppy Medley' arranged by Hamish Jellyman.

The featured soloists will be two rising stars of the New Zealand banding movement: Liam Wright, 2022 Junior Champion of Champions, and Anthony Smith, senior Champion of Champions.

Live stream

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, the organisation made the decision not to tour this year so this will be the only concert

The concert will be livestreamed at 4.00pm on Saturday 22nd January (NZ time) through our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/nznybb/