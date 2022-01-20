                 

*
banner

News

New Zealand Youth prepare for live worldwide broadcast

The National Youth Brass Band of New Zealand is preparing for a worldwide live broadcast this weekend to end its annual course.

New Zealand
  The concert will be broadcast worldwide

Thursday, 20 January 2022

        

The National Youth Brass Band of New Zealand is holding its annual course this week in Wellington which will culminate in a live-broadcast concert from the TeWhaiea National Dance & Drama Centre on Saturday 22nd January at 4.00pm.

Rise up

Entitled, 'Rangatahi E Tu! Maranga Ake Ai — Stand leaders of the future! Rise up' the band will be led by Musical Director, Alan Spence in a varied programme that will include Stephan Hodel's colourful, 'A Lenda do Curupira' and 'Thyellene' by Kevin Houben.

A new commission will also be premiered. 'A Music Everywhere' is by former NYBB member Georgina Palmer and will also be featured alongside the first live performance of 'Slep' by Dale Vail and 'Snarky Puppy Medley' arranged by Hamish Jellyman.

The featured soloists will be two rising stars of the New Zealand banding movement: Liam Wright, 2022 Junior Champion of Champions, and Anthony Smith, senior Champion of Champions.

Live stream

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, the organisation made the decision not to tour this year so this will be the only concert

The concert will be livestreamed at 4.00pm on Saturday 22nd January (NZ time) through our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/nznybb/

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of New Zealand

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

New Zealand

New Zealand Youth prepare for live worldwide broadcast

January 20 • The National Youth Brass Band of New Zealand is preparing for a worldwide live broadcast this weekend to end its annual course.

National

Thursday interview with Alex Parker of BBE

January 20 • We talk to BBE's Alex Parker about the attractions to enjoy at the forthcoming National Youth Championships of Great Britain after the draws were announced.

Paul Hindmarsh

Wednesday interview with Paul Hindmarsh

January 19 • We catch up with Paul Hindmarsh, the Artistic Director of the RNCM Brass Festival, ahead of the showcase event at the end of the month in Manchester.

Dobcross

Cutt passes on Argos experience at Dobcross

January 19 • Garry Cutt has paid a welcome visit to Dobcross Silver Band to help with their preparations for the forthcoming North West Regional Championships.

What's on »

Glossop Old Band - Cadishead Public Band

Sunday 23 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Black Dyke Band - RNCM Brass Band Festival

Saturday 29 January • Oxford Road, Manchester M13 9RD

Regent Hall Concerts - The International Staff Band of the Salvation Army

Saturday 29 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Gladstone Theatre

Sunday 30 January • Greendale Road, Birkenhead, Wirral CH62 4XB

Glossop Old Band - Silk Brass Band

Sunday 30 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Vacancies »

Forest of Dean Brass

January 18 • Do you fancy playing Spectrum at the West of England Areas in March? We are currently looking for a Front Row Cornet to complete our line-up. We rehearse on a Tuesday and Thursday at our bandroom in Yorkley, Forest of Dean GL15 4TA

The Cobham Band

January 17 • The Cobham Band is fully up and running again and requires a EUPHONIUM or BARITONE player. We have some great concerts planned including bandstand dates for the new season under our new conductor, Jim Lynch.. .

Shrewsbury Brass Band

January 15 • Are you looking for a change of scene or want to get back into banding with an ambitious and hardworking band? We have a vacancy for an experienced front row cornet player, BBb Bass player, and 2 percussionists.

Pro Cards »

Duncan Wilson

Bmus(hons), LGSMD
Conductor, Adjudicator (member AoBBA)

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top