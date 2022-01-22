Weekend interview with Mark Heron

We speak with Mark Heron, Head of Conducting at the Royal Northern College of Music about ConductIT — a comprehensive set of free digital learning resources aimed at helping aspiring conductors at all levels.

4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to Mark Heron, Head of Conducting at the Royal Northern College of Music.

It follows the recent announcement that the RNCM Conducting Department has linked up with the Open University, the University of Stavanger and the University of Aveiro in Portugal to launch a new initiative.

FREE

ConductIT is a comprehensive set of free digital learning resources aimed at helping aspiring conductors at all levels.

Mark tells us more about the three year project, its aims and objectives and how it is tailored to help brass band conductors at all levels.

All this and its is FREE...

Further information:

For further information visit www.conductIT.eu

or contact mark.heron@rncm.ac.uk