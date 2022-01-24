Conductors ready for Weston challenge

Six talented finalists will take part in the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Weston Conductors' Competition this weekend — and you can be there to enjoy the action.

There is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy some wonderful emerging conducting talent in action this weekend as six talented competitors take part in the first Weston Conductors' Competition on Saturday 29th January at De Montfort School in Evesham.

They will look to claim the opportunity to work as an Associate Conductor alongside Martyn Brabbins, the Musical Director English National Opera on the Summer Residential Course of the NYBBGB at Taunton School later this year.

The winner will also conduct a work at the end of course concert as well as receive a fee of £500.

Six finalists

The six will be given 20 minutes to work on one of three classic brass band marches â€” 'Mephistopheles', 'Knight Templar' or 'The Cossack' to impress the adjudication panel of Dr Robert Childs, Capt Sam Hairsine RM and Martyn Brabbins himself.

Tickets are on sale now: https://bit.ly/3HwRpy3

They will look to claim the opportunity to work as an Associate Conductor alongside Martyn Brabbins, the Musical Director English National Opera on the Summer Residential Course of the NYBBGB at Taunton School later this year 4BR

Advertisement

Finalists:

Chris Binns:



Chris studied trombone at the RNCM in Manchester and regularly guests with the BBC Philharmonic, Halle Orchestra and Opera North.

He is Principal Trombone with Grimethorpe Colliery Band and is studying conducting in his fourth year at the RNCM. He is the Musical Director of Hebden Bridge Band.

Anna Beresford:



Anna currently studies orchestral and choral conducting at the RNCM in Manchester. Whilst at Manchester University she was choral and orchestral ensemble conductor in the University Music Society and winner of the Proctor-Gregg Prize for Conducting.

She is Director of the Macclesfield Mydel Choir and of the Smithy Belles Choir and also a freelance conductor for the Northern Film Orchestra, Abney Orchestra and Opera Viva. Anna regularly assists at the BBC Philharmonic and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestras.

Leon Franzten:



Originally from the Netherlands, Leon is currently studying conducting at the RNCM in Manchester.

He has held the role of Assistant Conductor of the Youth Orchestra of The Netherlands, toured with the Maastricht Academic Chamber Orchestra and conducted the Banda Sinfonica Portuguesa. He has also been chief conductor of the Koninklijke Fanfare St. Dionysius Opoeteren and the Harmonie St. Antonius Lomm.

Derrick Morgan:



Derrick is a graduate of the Masters in Conducting programme at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and was a recipient of the Hugh S Robertson prize for Orchestral Conducting.

He has conducted the Edinburgh Symphony Orchestra, Blackbird Opera and given the fringe premiere of Tom Cunningham's two mini operas with Edinburgh Studio Opera. He has also conducted concerts with Ensemble Alba and organised a performance of Mendelssohn's Second Symphony with the Edinburgh Practice Choir.

Enyi Okpara:



Enyi is a recent law graduate currently studying conducting at the Royal Academy of Music.

He has conducted the Bristol University Symphonia and the Bristol University Chamber Orchestra, is a founder of the North London Orchestra and has also conducted Southsea Chamber Music Society's resident orchestra.

In 2021, Enyi was awarded a Young Conducting Scholarship with Sing for Pleasure, conducting workshops and masterclasses in London, Cambridge and Manchester.

Lewis Wilkinson:



Lewis studied brass band conducting at the RWCM&D in Cardiff and has led both Filton Concert Brass and Parc & Dare Bands.

He is a busy freelance conductor with bands at all levels around the UK and abroad and is currently Director of Music for Fishburn Band.

Tickets:



Tickets are on sale now: https://bit.ly/3HwRpy3