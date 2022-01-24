                 

*
banner

News

Conductors ready for Weston challenge

Six talented finalists will take part in the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Weston Conductors' Competition this weekend — and you can be there to enjoy the action.

Weston
  The six finalists will compete to win the chance to work with Martyn Brabbins

Monday, 24 January 2022

        

There is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy some wonderful emerging conducting talent in action this weekend as six talented competitors take part in the first Weston Conductors' Competition on Saturday 29th January at De Montfort School in Evesham.

They will look to claim the opportunity to work as an Associate Conductor alongside Martyn Brabbins, the Musical Director English National Opera on the Summer Residential Course of the NYBBGB at Taunton School later this year.

The winner will also conduct a work at the end of course concert as well as receive a fee of £500.

Six finalists

The six will be given 20 minutes to work on one of three classic brass band marches â€” 'Mephistopheles', 'Knight Templar' or 'The Cossack' to impress the adjudication panel of Dr Robert Childs, Capt Sam Hairsine RM and Martyn Brabbins himself.

Tickets are on sale now: https://bit.ly/3HwRpy3

They will look to claim the opportunity to work as an Associate Conductor alongside Martyn Brabbins, the Musical Director English National Opera on the Summer Residential Course of the NYBBGB at Taunton School later this year4BR

Finalists:
Chris Binns:


Chris studied trombone at the RNCM in Manchester and regularly guests with the BBC Philharmonic, Halle Orchestra and Opera North.

He is Principal Trombone with Grimethorpe Colliery Band and is studying conducting in his fourth year at the RNCM. He is the Musical Director of Hebden Bridge Band.

Anna Beresford:


Anna currently studies orchestral and choral conducting at the RNCM in Manchester. Whilst at Manchester University she was choral and orchestral ensemble conductor in the University Music Society and winner of the Proctor-Gregg Prize for Conducting.

She is Director of the Macclesfield Mydel Choir and of the Smithy Belles Choir and also a freelance conductor for the Northern Film Orchestra, Abney Orchestra and Opera Viva. Anna regularly assists at the BBC Philharmonic and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestras.

Leon Franzten:


Originally from the Netherlands, Leon is currently studying conducting at the RNCM in Manchester.

He has held the role of Assistant Conductor of the Youth Orchestra of The Netherlands, toured with the Maastricht Academic Chamber Orchestra and conducted the Banda Sinfonica Portuguesa. He has also been chief conductor of the Koninklijke Fanfare St. Dionysius Opoeteren and the Harmonie St. Antonius Lomm.

Derrick Morgan:


Derrick is a graduate of the Masters in Conducting programme at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and was a recipient of the Hugh S Robertson prize for Orchestral Conducting.

He has conducted the Edinburgh Symphony Orchestra, Blackbird Opera and given the fringe premiere of Tom Cunningham's two mini operas with Edinburgh Studio Opera. He has also conducted concerts with Ensemble Alba and organised a performance of Mendelssohn's Second Symphony with the Edinburgh Practice Choir.

Enyi Okpara:


Enyi is a recent law graduate currently studying conducting at the Royal Academy of Music.

He has conducted the Bristol University Symphonia and the Bristol University Chamber Orchestra, is a founder of the North London Orchestra and has also conducted Southsea Chamber Music Society's resident orchestra.

In 2021, Enyi was awarded a Young Conducting Scholarship with Sing for Pleasure, conducting workshops and masterclasses in London, Cambridge and Manchester.

Lewis Wilkinson:


Lewis studied brass band conducting at the RWCM&D in Cardiff and has led both Filton Concert Brass and Parc & Dare Bands.

He is a busy freelance conductor with bands at all levels around the UK and abroad and is currently Director of Music for Fishburn Band.

Tickets:


Tickets are on sale now: https://bit.ly/3HwRpy3

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Wareham

Transformed Wareham cherishes composer memories at Black Dyke

January 24 • Andy Wareham has spoken of his gratitude towards Prof Philip Wilby, Prof Nicholas Childs and the team at Black Dyke for making him a much more sophisticated composer.

Mike Lovatt

Whitburn excited by landmark anniversary concert with Mike Lovatt

January 24 • It will be well worth the wait in West Lothian early next month as Whitburn Band gets to finally perform with trumpet star Mike Lovatt.

David Thornton

Monday interview with David Thornton

January 24 • We speak to the MD of Grimethorpe Colliery Band and the conductor of the RNCM Brass Band about the repertoire they will perform at the RNCM Brass Band Festival this weekend.

Weston

Conductors ready for Weston challenge

January 24 • Six talented finalists will take part in the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Weston Conductors' Competition this weekend — and you can be there to enjoy the action.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - RNCM Brass Band Festival

Saturday 29 January • Oxford Road, Manchester M13 9RD

Regent Hall Concerts - The International Staff Band of the Salvation Army

Saturday 29 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Gladstone Theatre

Sunday 30 January • Greendale Road, Birkenhead, Wirral CH62 4XB

Glossop Old Band - Silk Brass Band

Sunday 30 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Salon Orchestra

Friday 4 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

Carlton Brass

January 24 • Carlton Brass (Nottingham) are looking for a cornet player to complete our line-up. Just one, and you could prefer either the front or back row - we don't mind.. . We have a super band just now and would love that final player

Chinnor Silver

January 23 • We are looking for hopefully full time PERCUSSIONIST AND CORNET PLAYERS but would also welcome short term assistance for up to the areas where we are playing the exciting Aeronaughts in the 2nd section.Rehearsals are on Wednesdays with more as required.

Bollington Brass Band

January 21 • We are looking for a front row cornet player (position negotiable) and a percussionist to join the band after the North West area contest. If you fancy a new challenge with a friendly 1st Section please get in touch.

Pro Cards »

Phillip Littlemore

GGSM, AoBBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Arranger, Teacher and Publisher

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top