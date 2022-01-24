Monday interview with David Thornton

We speak to the MD of Grimethorpe Colliery Band and the conductor of the RNCM Brass Band about the repertoire they will perform at the RNCM Brass Band Festival this weekend.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the Monday interview on 4BR, and with the RNCM Brass Band Festival taking place this weekend in Manchester, we are joined by David Thornton, Musical Director of Grimethorpe Colliery Band and one of the conductors with the RNCM Brass Band, to talk a little about the repertoire the bands are performing.

RNCM Brass Band

Saturday 29th January

11.00am

Four Minute Mile (Judith Bingham)

Piano Concerto (Bill Connor)

Chrome (Errollyn Wallen)

Four Scottish Dances (Malcolm Arnold arr. Ray Farr)

Soloist: Justine Gormley (piano)

Conductors: David Thornton, Miguel Sepulveda and Afonso Teles

For details go to:

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/rncm-brass-band/





Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Sunday 30th January

11.00am

Overture Henry the Fifth (Ralph Vaughan Williams)

Innovation (Liz Lane)

Sinfonietta: At the Edge of Time (Ray Steadman-Allen)

Elegy (In Memoriam Gerard Schurmann) (Jack Stamp)

Caledonian Suite (Buxton Orr)

For details go to:

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/grimethorpe-colliery-band/





Book tickets:

To find out more about both concerts and to book your tickets to enjoy them, go to: www.rncm.ac.uk