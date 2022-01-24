                 

*
banner

News

Monday interview with David Thornton

We speak to the MD of Grimethorpe Colliery Band and the conductor of the RNCM Brass Band about the repertoire they will perform at the RNCM Brass Band Festival this weekend.

David Thornton
  David Thornton will be leading Grimethorpe Colliery Band and conducting the RNCM Brass Band

Monday, 24 January 2022

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the Monday interview on 4BR, and with the RNCM Brass Band Festival taking place this weekend in Manchester, we are joined by David Thornton, Musical Director of Grimethorpe Colliery Band and one of the conductors with the RNCM Brass Band, to talk a little about the repertoire the bands are performing.

RNCM Brass Band
Saturday 29th January
11.00am

Four Minute Mile (Judith Bingham)
Piano Concerto (Bill Connor)
Chrome (Errollyn Wallen)
Four Scottish Dances (Malcolm Arnold arr. Ray Farr)

Soloist: Justine Gormley (piano)
Conductors: David Thornton, Miguel Sepulveda and Afonso Teles

For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/rncm-brass-band/


Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Sunday 30th January
11.00am

Overture Henry the Fifth (Ralph Vaughan Williams)
Innovation (Liz Lane)
Sinfonietta: At the Edge of Time (Ray Steadman-Allen)
Elegy (In Memoriam Gerard Schurmann) (Jack Stamp)
Caledonian Suite (Buxton Orr)

For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/grimethorpe-colliery-band/


Book tickets:

To find out more about both concerts and to book your tickets to enjoy them, go to: www.rncm.ac.uk

        

TAGS: Grimethorpe Colliery

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Wareham

Transformed Wareham cherishes composer memories at Black Dyke

January 24 • Andy Wareham has spoken of his gratitude towards Prof Philip Wilby, Prof Nicholas Childs and the team at Black Dyke for making him a much more sophisticated composer.

Mike Lovatt

Whitburn excited by landmark anniversary concert with Mike Lovatt

January 24 • It will be well worth the wait in West Lothian early next month as Whitburn Band gets to finally perform with trumpet star Mike Lovatt.

David Thornton

Monday interview with David Thornton

January 24 • We speak to the MD of Grimethorpe Colliery Band and the conductor of the RNCM Brass Band about the repertoire they will perform at the RNCM Brass Band Festival this weekend.

Weston

Conductors ready for Weston challenge

January 24 • Six talented finalists will take part in the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Weston Conductors' Competition this weekend — and you can be there to enjoy the action.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - RNCM Brass Band Festival

Saturday 29 January • Oxford Road, Manchester M13 9RD

Regent Hall Concerts - The International Staff Band of the Salvation Army

Saturday 29 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Gladstone Theatre

Sunday 30 January • Greendale Road, Birkenhead, Wirral CH62 4XB

Glossop Old Band - Silk Brass Band

Sunday 30 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Salon Orchestra

Friday 4 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

Carlton Brass

January 24 • Carlton Brass (Nottingham) are looking for a cornet player to complete our line-up. Just one, and you could prefer either the front or back row - we don't mind.. . We have a super band just now and would love that final player

Chinnor Silver

January 23 • We are looking for hopefully full time PERCUSSIONIST AND CORNET PLAYERS but would also welcome short term assistance for up to the areas where we are playing the exciting Aeronaughts in the 2nd section.Rehearsals are on Wednesdays with more as required.

Bollington Brass Band

January 21 • We are looking for a front row cornet player (position negotiable) and a percussionist to join the band after the North West area contest. If you fancy a new challenge with a friendly 1st Section please get in touch.

Pro Cards »

Gordon Eddison

B Ed (Hons). Member AoBBA.
Conductor and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top