Monday interview with David Thornton

It's the Monday interview on 4BR, and with the RNCM Brass Band Festival taking place this weekend in Manchester, we are joined by David Thornton, Musical Director of Grimethorpe Colliery Band and one of the conductors with the RNCM Brass Band, to talk a little about the repertoire the bands are performing.
RNCM Brass Band
Saturday 29th January
11.00am
Four Minute Mile (Judith Bingham)
Piano Concerto (Bill Connor)
Chrome (Errollyn Wallen)
Four Scottish Dances (Malcolm Arnold arr. Ray Farr)
Soloist: Justine Gormley (piano)
Conductors: David Thornton, Miguel Sepulveda and Afonso Teles
For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/rncm-brass-band/
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Sunday 30th January
11.00am
Overture Henry the Fifth (Ralph Vaughan Williams)
Innovation (Liz Lane)
Sinfonietta: At the Edge of Time (Ray Steadman-Allen)
Elegy (In Memoriam Gerard Schurmann) (Jack Stamp)
Caledonian Suite (Buxton Orr)
For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/grimethorpe-colliery-band/
Book tickets:
To find out more about both concerts and to book your tickets to enjoy them, go to: www.rncm.ac.uk