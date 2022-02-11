Youth adjudicators ready for Yorkshire glass blowers

A panel of youth adjudicators will compare their skills alongside those of the official judges at the Yorkshire Regional Championships next month.

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) has announced the participants that will form its 'Young Adjudicators Panel' at the forthcoming Yorkshire Regional Championships.

Facets of Glass

The initiative is run jointly with the Yorkshire Regional Brass Band Committee (YRBBC) and will see the four young musicians join mentor Brett Baker on Saturday 5th March, as they delve into Gordon Langford's Third Section set-work, 'Facets of Glass', as well as meeting with official adjudicators Martin Heartfield and Alan Morrison to discuss their judging approaches.

The four participants are Aidan Grant (aged 15) of Tyldesley Band; Archie Hall (aged 15) of Tewit Silver Band; Rhys Stokes (aged 13) of Strata Brass, and Jacob Waller (aged 17).

The quartet will be provided with seating near the official adjudicators' box, a copy of the score, adjudicators' remarks sheets and results form, as well as band member tickets for their parents and guardians.

This is a great opportunity to give the next generation of young musicians experience and insight into the role of an adjudicator Martin Heartfield

Great opportunity

Speaking about the scheme, Head of Trainee Adjudicator Programme, Martin Heartfield told 4BR: "We're delighted to once again run the initiative in partnership with the Yorkshire Regional Championships.

This is a great opportunity to give the next generation of young musicians experience and insight into the role of an adjudicator."

Martin also confirmed that the Association's senior adjudicator training scheme is also thriving, with six trainee adjudicators successfully completing the programme over the last two years, and nine trainee adjudicators currently on it.

