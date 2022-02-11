                 

*
banner

News

Youth adjudicators ready for Yorkshire glass blowers

A panel of youth adjudicators will compare their skills alongside those of the official judges at the Yorkshire Regional Championships next month.

Yorjkshire
  The panel will take their place for the Third Section at the Championships.

Friday, 11 February 2022

        

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) has announced the participants that will form its 'Young Adjudicators Panel' at the forthcoming Yorkshire Regional Championships.

Facets of Glass

The initiative is run jointly with the Yorkshire Regional Brass Band Committee (YRBBC) and will see the four young musicians join mentor Brett Baker on Saturday 5th March, as they delve into Gordon Langford's Third Section set-work, 'Facets of Glass', as well as meeting with official adjudicators Martin Heartfield and Alan Morrison to discuss their judging approaches.

The four participants are Aidan Grant (aged 15) of Tyldesley Band; Archie Hall (aged 15) of Tewit Silver Band; Rhys Stokes (aged 13) of Strata Brass, and Jacob Waller (aged 17).

The quartet will be provided with seating near the official adjudicators' box, a copy of the score, adjudicators' remarks sheets and results form, as well as band member tickets for their parents and guardians.

This is a great opportunity to give the next generation of young musicians experience and insight into the role of an adjudicatorMartin Heartfield

Great opportunity

Speaking about the scheme, Head of Trainee Adjudicator Programme, Martin Heartfield told 4BR: "We're delighted to once again run the initiative in partnership with the Yorkshire Regional Championships.

This is a great opportunity to give the next generation of young musicians experience and insight into the role of an adjudicator."

Martin also confirmed that the Association's senior adjudicator training scheme is also thriving, with six trainee adjudicators successfully completing the programme over the last two years, and nine trainee adjudicators currently on it.

More information:

For more information visit: www.aobba.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Pippen

Pippen adds to musical partnership at Wantage

February 11 • The experienced Jonathan Pippen has linked up with Wantage Silver Band to offer further musical stability.

BTM Band

Influx of talent boost BTM before Welsh challenges

February 11 • New players and welcome returnees give the BTM Band a great boost of confidence ahead of the Welsh Open and Welsh Area contests.

Yorjkshire

Youth adjudicators ready for Yorkshire glass blowers

February 11 • A panel of youth adjudicators will compare their skills alongside those of the official judges at the Yorkshire Regional Championships next month.

Jospeh Horovitz

Death of Joseph Horovitz

February 10 • The death has been announced of the acclaimed composer Joseph Horovitz.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - St George's Hall

Saturday 12 February • Bridge Street, Bradford BD1 1JT

Otley Brass Association - Valentine's Concert

Saturday 12 February • Fewston Church, Harrogate HG31SU

wantage silver band - Les Neish Tuba Artist

Saturday 12 February • The Beacon, Wantage OX12 9BX

Glossop Old Band - Tintwistle Band.

Sunday 13 February • Glossop Band Club. Derby Street, Glossop SK13 8LP

Black Dyke Band - Saffron Walden

Saturday 19 February • Saffron Hall, Audley End Road, Saffron Walden CB11 4UH

Vacancies »

Corby Silver Band

February 10 • Musical Director Vacancy - Corby Silver Band are looking to appoint an experienced Musical Director. We are a 4th section band located in North Northamptonshire aiming to return to the 3rd section. Rehearsals Monday & Wednesday evenings at 8-10pm.

Ocean Brass

February 9 • Ocean Brass are looking for an experienced cornet player to take on the principal seat. We rehearse on Thursday evenings, under the directorship of Andy Wareham, at Banister Park Bowls Club in Southampton.

Watford Band

February 9 • Watford Band is looking for players. Do you play Bb Bass, 2nd Horn, 2nd Trombone or a Percussion? We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday usually 8 - 10, although at the moment 7.30 - 9. Our band room is in Bushey, Watford.

Pro Cards »

Julian Bright


Conductor, Compere/MC, Cornet Soloist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top