                 

*
banner

News

Douthwaite to judge at Diggle

Helen Douthwaite will adjudicate the Whit Friday contest action at Diggle this year.

Douthwaite
  Helen Douthwaite will adjudicate at the event this year

Monday, 14 February 2022

        

The Diggle Whit Friday contest committee has announced that Helen Douthwaite will be the adjudicator for their contest event on 10th June.

Delighted

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Tabby Kerwin has decided to focus on other areas of her busy professional life, but we are delighted that Helen has accepted our invitation to take her place."

Now living in Glasgow, Helen recently completed the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators trainee scheme and has performed regularly at the Whit Friday contest over the years.

With a passion for youth music, she co-founded the Gorbals Youth Brass Band which provides free instrumental tuition, whilst she is currently resident conductor and principal trombone with the Kirkintilloch Band.

Helen recently hosted the inaugural Scottish Brass Learning Conference for brass teachers in all settings and genres.

Partnership

The spokesperson added: "We believe her musical experience, passion and commitment to providing high quality adjudication will support our contest. We very much look forward to this partnership."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Skorpholm

Monday interview with Stein Skorpholm

February 14 • We catch up with the familiar voice of Norwegian banding to find out more about the importance of the concert held at the Grieghallen in Bergen on the weekend — and what it means for the future for its banding movement.

UniBrass

UniBrass returns to Camp

February 14 • The UniBrass Band Camp will return later this year — with the guarantee of having a great time.

Blarchklang

Youth back on track at Brass Band BlechKLANG

February 14 • Youngsters from the Jugend Brass Band BlechKLANG and the Junior Brass Band KLANGwelt have finally been able to enjoy getting back together.

Douthwaite

Douthwaite to judge at Diggle

February 14 • Helen Douthwaite will adjudicate the Whit Friday contest action at Diggle this year.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - St George's Hall

Saturday 12 February • Bridge Street, Bradford BD1 1JT

Otley Brass Association - Valentine's Concert

Saturday 12 February • Fewston Church, Harrogate HG31SU

wantage silver band - Les Neish Tuba Artist

Saturday 12 February • The Beacon, Wantage OX12 9BX

Boarshurst Silver Band - Hepworth Band

Sunday 13 February • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. OL3 7EW

Glossop Old Band - Tintwistle Band.

Sunday 13 February • Glossop Band Club. Derby Street, Glossop SK13 8LP

Vacancies »

Golborne Brass

February 14 • We are currently recruiting 2ND TROMBONE & Bb BASS but any players of any brass band instruments of any level are very welcome. We are an eclectic bunch, with a fun loving outlook and the only thing we take seriously is music and entertainment.

Corby Silver Band

February 10 • Musical Director Vacancy - Corby Silver Band are looking to appoint an experienced Musical Director. We are a 4th section band located in North Northamptonshire aiming to return to the 3rd section. Rehearsals Monday & Wednesday evenings at 8-10pm.

Ocean Brass

February 9 • Ocean Brass are looking for an experienced cornet player to take on the principal seat. We rehearse on Thursday evenings, under the directorship of Andy Wareham, at Banister Park Bowls Club in Southampton.

Pro Cards »

Gary Davies


Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top