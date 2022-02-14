Douthwaite to judge at Diggle

Helen Douthwaite will adjudicate the Whit Friday contest action at Diggle this year.

The Diggle Whit Friday contest committee has announced that Helen Douthwaite will be the adjudicator for their contest event on 10th June.

Delighted

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Tabby Kerwin has decided to focus on other areas of her busy professional life, but we are delighted that Helen has accepted our invitation to take her place."

Now living in Glasgow, Helen recently completed the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators trainee scheme and has performed regularly at the Whit Friday contest over the years.

With a passion for youth music, she co-founded the Gorbals Youth Brass Band which provides free instrumental tuition, whilst she is currently resident conductor and principal trombone with the Kirkintilloch Band.

Helen recently hosted the inaugural Scottish Brass Learning Conference for brass teachers in all settings and genres.

Partnership

The spokesperson added: "We believe her musical experience, passion and commitment to providing high quality adjudication will support our contest. We very much look forward to this partnership."