Hindmarsh recognition no longer overdue

The recent RNCM Brass Festival saw Brass Bands England able to present Paul Hindmarsh with his 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award.

The recent RNCM Brass Band Festival saw Brass Bands England finally able to make their presentation of a thoroughly deserved Lifetime Achievement Award to Paul Hindmarsh.

It was originally earmarked for presentation at BBE's 2020 Conference, but due to Covid-19 it was understandably delayed.

Thankfully the 2021 RNCM Brass Festival offered the ideal opportunity with BBE Chairperson Mike Kilroy delighted to finally present the prestigious award in person.

Enormous contribution

He told the audience: "Paul Hindmarsh has made an enormous contribution to brass banding over his lifetime in music.

As a professional singer, academic and producer on BBC Radio 3, he was instrumental in the foundation of the BBC Festival of Brass, later becoming the RNCM Brass Band Festival, which he continues to present.

It was an honour to present the award to someone who has made such an impact on brass banding and continues to do so Mike Kilroy, BBE

Advertisement

Honour

He added: "As founder of the Brass Band Heritage Trust, he has also been responsible for a vast number of commissions for brass bands, encompassing all of the major band contests across the world. He was previously Associate Editor of British Bandsman and for the past six years he has been the Chairman of the European Brass Band Association's Music Commission.

It was an honour to present the award to someone who has made such an impact on brass banding and continues to do so."