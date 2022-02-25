West of England judges announced

The adjudication team that will make the decisions at the West of England Regional Championships have been announced.

Kapitol Promotions and West of England Brass Band Associations (WEBBA) have announced the adjudicators that will make the all important qualification decisions at the forthcoming West of England Regional Championships.

The event will take place on the weekend of 2nd & 3rd April at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse.

Looking forward

Speaking about the event, WEBBA Chairman, John Woods stated: "Despite the change of date we have in the main been able to retain the planned adjudication panel, and look forward to welcoming them all to The Centaur."

63 bands have entered the two-day event with Philip Morris of Kapitol Promotions adding: "We're delighted to be involved in presenting this year's West of England Regional Championships and looking forward to working with WEBBA, as well as welcoming bands to The Centaur."

Adjudicators:



Championship Section: Dr. Robert Childs and Alan Morrison

First Section: Dr. Robert Childs and Alan Morrison

Second Section: Gary Davies and Steve Pritchard-Jones

Third Section: Gary Davies and Steve Pritchard-Jones

Fourth Section: David Ashworth and Alan Widdop