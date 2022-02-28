Monday interview with Martin Green

We talk to the multi award winning musician about his new trio of BBC Radio 4 programmes, audio drama and new composition for brass bands that will all be premiered over the coming months.

It's the Tuesday interview on 4BR and we are joined by multi award-winning musician Martin Green.

Martin has just produced a major new documentary series, audio drama and composition which is set to explore what he calls the 'history and magic of the British brass band scene'.

Love, spit and valve oil

A convert to the sound of brass band music, 'Love, spit and valve oil' follows him as he writes a new piece for the medium. It will be aired on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds on Thursday 3rd, 10th & 17th March.

Martin has spent the last year immersing himself in brass banding, surrounded by the communities, the competition and the legacy of its connection to the coal industry.

Split the air

Following the transmission of the documentary, on 3rd April Whitburn Band will give the premiere of Martin's new work, titled 'Split the Air', at Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum Theatre.

Part of the Wonder Festival of works in progress, the event will also feature a live preview of 'Keli', a new audio drama by Martin Green and Wils Wilson that grew out of Martin's brass band odyssey.

The fictional story of a troubled young horn player starring James Cosmo and Anna Russell Martin, Keli will get a full digital release on The Lyceum's Sound Stage platform on 26th April.

Keli

One of ten new works commissioned for the PRS Foundation's New Music Biennial 2022, 'Split the Air' returns to the stage at the festival weekends in Coventry UK City of Culture (Sat 23rd April) and London's Southbank (Sat 2nd July).

Celebrating the legacy of banding and looking to its future, the work will be performed by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

Martin has spent the last year immersing himself in brass banding, surrounded by the communities, the competition and the legacy of its connection to the coal industry 4BR

Performance schedule:

Love, Spit And Valve Oil

Thursday 3rd, 10th & 17th March

BBC Radio 4

Martin Green's three-part documentary series explores the history, the magic and the human stories behind the British brass band scene, and follows Martin as he writes a new piece of brass music.

Keli

Sunday 3rd April

The Lyceum, Edinburgh

The live preview of Martin Green and Wils Wilson's new audio drama inspired by the brass band community and includes a premiere of Green's new work, Split the Air, performed by Whitburn Brass Band. Part of the Lyceum's Wonder Festival.

Saturday 23rd April: PRS New Music Biennial, Coventry, UK City of Culture,

Saturday 2nd July: PRS New Music Biennial, Southbank Centre, London

Split The Air



One of 10 new works commissioned for the PRS NMB 2022, Split the Air is performed by the talented young players of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

PRS New Music Biennial 2022 is presented in partnership with Coventry UK City of Culture, BBC Radio 3 and NMC Recordings with support from Arts Council of England, Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Paul Hamlyn Foundation

Image copyright courtesy of Sandy Butler