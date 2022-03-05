                 

Line-ups for London & Southern Counties Area announced

There is an excellent line-up of contenders ready to battle for Cheltenham and London qualification places in Cheltenham later this month. .

Stevenage
  The contest takes place on the weekend of the 19th & 20th March

The line-up of bands that will compete at the London & Southern Counties Regional Championships has been announced.

The event will take place on the weekend of the 19th & 20th March at Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre.

Schedule

Saturday will see the Second Section (10.00am) followed by the First Section in the Gordon Craig Theatre, with three bands qualifying for an invitation to compete at the National Finals in the Second and two in the First.

Sunday will see the Fourth Section contenders start the day at 10.00am in the Gordon Craig Theatre, looking to claim the two qualification places on offer, with the Championship Section following. There are two places on offer for the Royal Albert Hall.

The Third Section will take place in the Main Hall with three bands qualifying for the National Final.

Championship Section:
Test Piece: Test Piece: Contest Music (Wilfred Heaton)
Sunday 20th March
Adjudicators: Stephen Roberts & Steve Sykes
Gordon Craig Theatre
Draw: 12.30 pm
Commences: Following Fourth Section but not before 2.00pm


Amersham (Paul Fisher)
Aveley & Newham (Nigel Taken)
East London Brass (Jayne Murill)
Friary Band (Chris King)
Fulham (John Ward)
Haverhill Silver (Paul Filby)
Hitchin (Nicholas Garman)
Kidlington Concert Brass (Duncan Wilson)
Redbridge Brass (Jonathan Crowhurst)
Thundersley Brass (Chris Bearman)
Wantage (Paul Holland)
Zone One Brass (Richard Ward)


First Section:
Test Piece: Spectrum (Gilbert Vinter)
Saturday 19th March
Adjudicators: Sheona Wade & Chris Wormald
Gordon Craig Theatre
Draw:2.00pm & 4.30pm
Start: After Second Section but not before 3.00pm

Alder Valley (Lee Woodward)
Cawston (Leigh Sharpe)
Chiltern Hills Brass (Gordon Davies)
East of England Co-op (Nigel Cooper)
Egham (Gareth Green)
Grimsdyke Brass (Stuart Quinlan)
Horsham Borough (David Hamilton)
Jersey Premier Brass (Jason Mildren)
LGB Brass (Ian Stewart)
Medway (Nigel Taken)
Milton Keynes Brass (Jonathan Mott)
Regent Brass (Alan Duguid)
Sandhurst Silver (David Johnson)
Soham Comrades (Mark Ager)
Staines Brass (Tariq Ahmed)


Second Section:
Test Piece: The Aeronauts (Goff Richards)
Saturday 19th March
Adjudicators: Brett Baker & Steve Sykes
Gordon Craig Theatre
Draw: 9.00am & 11.00am
Start: 10.00am


BAE Systems (David Lockwood)
Bedford Town (Craig Patterson)
Castleton Brass (Melvin Stammers)
Chinnor Silver (David Pegram)
City of Cambridge (Philip Fisher)
City of Norwich (Mark Ager)
Colchester (tbc)
Cold Ash Brass (Jemma Johnstone)
Epping Forest (Keith Schroeter)
Epsom & Ewell Silver (Paul Graham)
Oxford Cherwell Brass (Terry Brotherhood)
St. Sebastian Wokingham (John Watts)
Tendring Brass (Anthony Sanders)
Tilbury (Melvin White)
Wantage Concert Brass (Neil Brownless)
Ware Brass (Phillip Littlemore)
Waterbeach (David Minchin)
Yiewsley & West Drayton (Chris Cole)

Third Section:
Sunday 20th March
Test Piece: Facets of Glass (Gordon Langford)
Adjudicators: David Ashworth & Chris Wormald
Main Hall
Draw: 10.00am & 12noon
Start: 11.00am

Bradwell Silver (Brian Keech)
Brighton & Hove City Brass (Andy Wooler)
Chichester City (Alfie Hughes)
Cottenham Brass (Peter Mackley)
Crystal Palace (Michael Gray)
Fairlop Brass (Kevin Jordan)
Godalming (James Haigh)
Great Yarmouth Brass (Colin Swaep)
Hungerford Town (Tim Crouter)
Jubilee Brass (Oxford) (Clifford Sadler)
Littleport Brass (Matthew Brown)
Olney Brass (Philip Devine)
Reading Spring Gardens (Matthew Ruel)
Regent Community Brass (Simon Tong)
Simon Langton Brass (David Cutting)
Tadley Concert Brass (Paul Chapman)
Welwyn Garden City (Duncan Wilson)

Fourth Section:
Sunday 20th March
Test Piece: Argos (Stephen Hodel)
Adjudicators: Brett Baker & Philip Littlemore
Gordon Craig Theatre
Draw: 9.00am & 11.00am
Start: 10.00am


Abbey Brass (Rob Tompkins)
City of Oxford (tbc)
Hadstock Silver (Diane Pannell)
Hangleton (Richard Baker)
Hemel Hempstead (Paul Fothergill)
Pangbourne & District Silver (Stewart Lewins)
Patcham Silver (James Benka-Coker)
Putney & Wimbledon (Dr Sam Topp)
Royston Town (Steve Earley)
Wantage Academy (Nikki Jones)
Watford (Ian Graves)
Witney Town (Chris Barker)
Woodbridge Excelsior (Chris Lewis-Garnham)

        

