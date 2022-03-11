                 

2022 Yorkshire Regional Championship podcast review

A special podcast review looks back at how the action and how the titles were won and lost in Huddersfield...

Black Dyke
  Black Dyke led the list of champions in Huddersfield

Friday, 11 March 2022

        

It's a special 4BR Yorkshire Regional Championship podcast review, and 4BR Editor Iwan Fox is joined by Malcolm Wood and Chris Thomas, chief contributors of 4BR and Brass Band World respectively, who were at Huddersfield last weekend to enjoy the action.

As always, a splendidly organised event by Robert Turnbull and his team (with the excellent catering once again gaining top marks), it showed to the world that the heartland of the banding movement is as welcoming, vibrant and occasionally contentious as ever...


        

Latest News »

Venue23

New venue for new entertainment contest in Yorkshire

March 11 • A new entertainment contest is going to be held at one of Yorkshire's largest live music venues — and your band can be a part of it.

cONCERT

Important spotlight initiative for French banding

March 11 • A major new outreach initiative has given French brass banding a huge profile boost.

Durham

2022 North of England runners announced

March 11 • The line-up of bands competing at the North of England Regional Championships has been announced.

What's on »

Contest: Scottish Championships 2022

Saturday 12 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Contest: Scottish Championships 2022

Sunday 13 March • Mill Street, Perth. PH1 5HZ

Glossop Old Band - Tideswell band

Sunday 13 March • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Glossop Old Band - City of Chester Dand

Sunday 13 March • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop, SK13 8LP

Boarshurst Silver Band - Stockport Silver Band

Sunday 13 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

March 11 • We require Bb Bass Eb Bass Trombone and Bass Trombone Bb Cornet and 2nd Baritone. We are 3rd Section in the Midlands and are based in South Warwickshire within easy reach of Stratford Oxford Leamington and Banbury with a varied programme of engagements

Hebden Bridge Junior Band

March 10 • Hebden Bridge Junior Band are a non-contesting friendly band,. . We are looking to appoint an enthusiastic, inspiring & encouraging MD. . Rehearsals on Thursday Evenings, 5.30 - 7.45

Lydney Band

March 9 • Vacancies exist for a 1st TROMBONE and Bb BASS player. We are a 3rd section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean. Rehearsal: Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucestershire

