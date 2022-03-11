2022 Yorkshire Regional Championship podcast review

A special podcast review looks back at how the action and how the titles were won and lost in Huddersfield...

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's a special 4BR Yorkshire Regional Championship podcast review, and 4BR Editor Iwan Fox is joined by Malcolm Wood and Chris Thomas, chief contributors of 4BR and Brass Band World respectively, who were at Huddersfield last weekend to enjoy the action.

As always, a splendidly organised event by Robert Turnbull and his team (with the excellent catering once again gaining top marks), it showed to the world that the heartland of the banding movement is as welcoming, vibrant and occasionally contentious as ever...



