RAF Music Services to celebrate contribution of women musicians

A special event is being held by RAF Music Service to make the contribution of women to over half a century of music making.

The RAF Music Service will be hosting a special celebration of the women who have served with them over the years.

It's being held on Saturday 21st May and will include current serving musicians, those who joined as full and equal members of RAF Music from 1991, and those who served in the WRAF Central Band 1947-1972.

Not only is 2022 Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, it also marks the 30 years since women became full members of RAF Music and half a century since the WRAF Central Band disbanded.

Great opportunity

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The day will provide a great opportunity to meet up again, renew friendships and meet women who have served at different times and those who are currently serving. It' a wonderful way to celebrate women's role in RAF Music."

They added: "There will be the chance to reminisce, look at archive material, compare the facilities available to current musicians to those of the past, listen to a band on the day and enjoy some audience participation!"

Get in touch

For more details of the event, please contact Unity Slade Howard on 07933 234793 welfare@rafmusa.org

or Flight Sergeant Neil Chapman RAF Music Media and Communications Officer on 07773 966812 neil.chapman904@mod.gov.uk

To find out more

RAF Music Services: https://www.raf.mod.uk/display-teams/raf-music-services/

News article about the 30th Anniversary of Integrated RAF Bands:

https://www.raf.mod.uk/display-teams/raf-music-services/news/winds-of-change-thirty-years-of-integrated-bands-in-the-royal-air-force/

News article about the first Female Drum Major to lead a band during Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace:

https://www.raf.mod.uk/display-teams/raf-music-services/news/great-scott/