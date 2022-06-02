                 

News

Cory and Amersham delight at Queen's Awards for Voluntary Service

The brass band movement in the UK joins the congratulations for Cory and Amersham Bands as they gain royal recognition for their voluntary service commitment.

Queens Award
  The bands a join 242 others is gaining the award this year

Thursday, 02 June 2022

        

Two of the UK's most progressive brass band organisations have gained recognition for their work with the news that they are to be presented with The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service.

The Cory and Amersham Band organisations will be presented with their accolades later in the year — the equivalent of an MBE for a voluntary group.

The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate The Queen's Golden Jubilee.

Recipients are announced each year on 2nd June, the anniversary of The Queen's Coronation.

Thrilled

Cory's award recognises its inventive performances and educational work enjoyed by people across the globe during Covid-19.

A proud Band Manager Neil Blockley told 4BR: "We are so thrilled, particularly in this special Platinum Jubilee year. The number of voluntary hours and commitment it takes from many people to operate a band like Cory is vast, and I'm delighted that our members past and present can enjoy this recognition alongside the organisation."

Neil took time to thank the all those dedicated members that helped during the period, but in particular the work of percussionist Ali Woodman who spearheaded their remarkable 14 multi-media presentations that attracted over 3 million views.

These included educational workshops presentations and two Cory Online Brass Band Championships.

Celebrate together



He added: "We will certainly celebrate this award together and plans are already underway for this, along with the official opening of our new rehearsal facility which was another major project delivered during Covid."

Representatives of the band will receive the award from the Lord-Lieutenant of Mid Glamorgan later this summer. In addition, two volunteers from the band will attend a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in May next year.

Prestigious award

Cory is joined by the Amersham Band organisation in a total of 244 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year.

It has been recognised for the incredible work of its volunteers who have helped to create a vibrant band, bringing brass music and opportunities to all within the heart of the community.

Band Chairman, Fred Harrison said: "Over the last few years, as we worked on our bandroom project, and subsequently in developing new bands and music opportunities. I have been amazed by the number of enthusiastic volunteers who stepped forward to help the band develop."

Well deserved

He added: "It is impossible to count everyone who has supported our many fundraising events and donated time, materials or money to help us create a class-leading brass music facility. There must be at least a thousand, and the award is a well-deserved recognition for everyone involved."

The band will receive their award from the Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire later this year and will also see two members invited to Buckingham Palace for a Garden Party next year.

        

