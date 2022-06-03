                 

*
banner

News

Wychavon delight at entry response

Make sure you get your entry in for the Wychavon Festival of Brass Championships later this year.

Wychavon Festival
  The Wychavon Festival of Brass is one of the most popular contests on the UK calendar

Friday, 03 June 2022

        

The Wychavon Festival of Brass has enjoyed a great response from bands wishing to enter the popular contest event to be held later this year.

The Festival returned after its enforced Covid-19 break last year and has already built on its number of entrants keen to showcase their entertainment programmes.

Time and place

This year's championship takes place at the De Montfort High School in Evesham on Saturday 29th October, with competitive sections from Championship to Fourth.

In addition, the event continues its link to the British Open Championships, with the highest placed qualifying band gaining an invitation to compete at British Open Spring Festival.

The closing date for entries this year is September 9th.

Delighted

Speaking to 4BR, a spokesperson told 4BR: "We are already delighted by the response, but we are hoping to attract more bands to take part in the Third and Fourth Sections. We have a very generous prize fund on offer and the contest day is one that is geared around the needs of the bands.

We would love to welcome more unregistered, training and community bands and youth bands too.

So if you are interested then please get in touch to see how we can help you come end enjoy a great day of music making."

Entry forms and information:

Entry forms and fees available on the website: www.festivalofbrass.co.uk

For further information contact Val Trim at: trimvalerie@gmail.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Decade

Foden's to celebrate decade of youth investment

June 8 • National Champion to showcase 10 years of youth development — and past players can get a free ticket to enjoy it.

Brass Band Summer School

Outstanding experience on offer at BBSS

June 8 • A world class team of tutors led by Dr Robert Childs will offer an outstanding musical experience at the Brass Band Summer School in August — so don't miss out.

Bugle

Sound of open air brass at Bugle once again

June 8 • One of the UKs most famous brass band contests returns next weekend in Cornwall.

Geldard

British Empire Medal honour for Bill Geldard

June 5 • The renowned trombonist, band leader, conductor and arranger's services to music have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday and Platinum Honours.

What's on »

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 10 June • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 10 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Grove Theatre, Dunstable

Saturday 11 June • Dunstable, Unit 5, Grove Park, Dunstable, LU5 4GP

Black Dyke Band - Huddersfield Choral Society

Sunday 12 June • Almondbury Wesleyan Cricket Ground, Kaye Lane, Aldmondsbury HD5 8XT

Mereside Brass - Knutsford Music Festival

Sunday 12 June • Knutsford Moor. Knutsford . Cheshire WA16 6ES

Vacancies »

Littleport Brass Band

June 9 • Following the exciting appointment of our highly experienced new MD Ian Johnson, Littleport Brass have a vacancy for cornets (position negotiable). We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings 7.30-9.30pm.

The Wigston Band

June 8 • We are looking to welcome an enthusiastic and experienced Musical Director to help advance our senior band and to engage with the progression of junior players through the organisation. Rehearsals are Tuesday and Thursday in South Wigston, Leics

Abertillery Town Band

June 8 • Enquiries are required for the following player vacancies; 2nd baritone, Eb or Bb bass and percussion-kit & tuned. The band rehearses on a Wednesday evening 7.30pm to 9.30pm in Abertillery. The band are always looking forward to new events and repertoire.

Pro Cards »

Mark Wilkinson


Cornet Soloist, Teacher, Adjudicator, Conductor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top