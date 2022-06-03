Wychavon delight at entry response

Make sure you get your entry in for the Wychavon Festival of Brass Championships later this year.

The Wychavon Festival of Brass has enjoyed a great response from bands wishing to enter the popular contest event to be held later this year.

The Festival returned after its enforced Covid-19 break last year and has already built on its number of entrants keen to showcase their entertainment programmes.

Time and place

This year's championship takes place at the De Montfort High School in Evesham on Saturday 29th October, with competitive sections from Championship to Fourth.

In addition, the event continues its link to the British Open Championships, with the highest placed qualifying band gaining an invitation to compete at British Open Spring Festival.

The closing date for entries this year is September 9th.

Delighted

Speaking to 4BR, a spokesperson told 4BR: "We are already delighted by the response, but we are hoping to attract more bands to take part in the Third and Fourth Sections. We have a very generous prize fund on offer and the contest day is one that is geared around the needs of the bands.

We would love to welcome more unregistered, training and community bands and youth bands too.

So if you are interested then please get in touch to see how we can help you come end enjoy a great day of music making."

Entry forms and information:

Entry forms and fees available on the website: www.festivalofbrass.co.uk

For further information contact Val Trim at: trimvalerie@gmail.com