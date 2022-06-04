National Youth keeps celebrating

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain's 'Celebration' CD continues to be a hit with supporters.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain's 70th anniversary CD release has quickly found popularity since it release last year.

'Celebration' sees the band and its sibling National Children's Band of Great Britain, conducted by Dr Robert Childs and Cpt Sam Hairsine RM.

Music

The music chosen includes the splendid 'Fanfare' composed by the founding father Dr Denis Wright to the exciting, Nordic colourings of Frederick Schjelderup as well as William Grant Still's, 'In Memoriam — The Colored Soldiers Who Died for Democracy', and Peter Graham's exciting, 'Strange New Worlds'.

To purchase:

https://www.musichouseproductions.co.uk/product/celebration-nybbgb-mhp121-brass-band-cd-recording/