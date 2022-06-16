Social enterprise spearheads Warwick's Welsh musical revolution

An innovative social enterprise partnership will help provide the musical instruments for every child as part of the new National Music Service in Wales

A new social enterprise consortium that includes Warwick Music, the makers of the award-winning range of pBuzz plastic instruments, is helping spearhead the provision of musical instruments to children as part of the recently launched National Music Plan for Music Education in Wales.

The PMusic Cymru consortium comprises Warwick Music alongside Merthyr Institute for the Blind (MTIB) and Elite Solutions, which helps support disabled and disadvantaged people into employment.

Partnership

The innovative partnership secured a £500k contract as part of a new purchasing system put in place by the Welsh Government and the Welsh Local Government Association.

The National Music Service aims to ensure that every child in Wales is able to benefit from music education.

£13.5 million will be given to local authorities and their music services over the next three years to provide a sustainable future for music education in Wales.

Their bid came through a category that aims to support sheltered workshops where at least 30% of the employees are disabled or disadvantaged workers. 87% of the workforce at the Pentrebach site in Merthyr come under the criteria.

Minister visit

This week the Welsh Government Finance & Local Government Minister Rebecca Evans visited the consortium's workshop in Merthyr to see the carbon neutral plastic instruments being assembled.

PMusic will assemble 35,000 pBuzz instruments and 18,000 pCorders (plastic recorders) ready to deliver to schools in September.

All Year 3, seven year old pupils in Wales will have the opportunity to play the entry level instruments as part of the 'whole class tuition' element of the recently launched National Music Plan for Music Education in Wales.

Social value

Speaking at the visit, the Minister said: "It is wonderful to be able to see these fantastic instruments being assembled and packaged here in Merthyr, and I am delighted that both MTIB and Elite Solutions have been able to secure and create many new and existing Welsh jobs through PMusic's successful bid.

This contract demonstrates how we can use funding to add social value and promote sustainability.

At the same time, we have ensured these instruments will be produced on a national scale and in a way that represents value for money."

Tens of thousands

In response, Steven Greenall, Chief Executive of Warwick Music Group, lead partner in the PMusic Cymru consortium added: "The Welsh Government has made possible a world-beating project that will see tens of thousands of children in Wales having access to award-winning and carbon-neutral musical instruments for the very first time, assembled in Merthyr Tydfil.

We have enjoyed working with our partners the Merthyr Tydfil Institute for the Blind and Elite, seeing a positive cycle of investment that benefits Welsh children, Welsh schools, the Welsh economy and employment for blind, disabled and disadvantaged people."

He added: "Research studies demonstrate that outcomes for children will improve substantially when they have access to high quality creative subjects. This project is a blueprint that the music education world is watching with keen interest."

Joy of music

Chris Llewelyn, Chief Executive of the Welsh Local Government Association added: "The instruments will be delivered to children in primary schools across Wales to help support the aims of the new National Music Service.

These instruments will enable young learners to experience the joy of music through playing their first musical instruments.

We would like to thank the entire PMusic Cymru consortium who have created these fantastic instruments for pupils across Wales while also ensuring that many jobs were supported and created in the process."