Black Dyke join Pyramid best sellers at Glastonbury

Yorkshire champion to take to the famous Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival this weekend.

Black Dyke
  Black Dyke will open the entertainment on Sunday morning

Saturday, 25 June 2022

        

Yorkshire champion Black Dyke is preparing for its appearance at one of the world's most famous rock and pop festivals this weekend.

The Queensbury band will return to Glastonbury on Sunday to appear on its iconic Pyramid Stage alongside the likes of Diana Ross, Elbow and Kendrick Lamar.

Opening act

The band opens the proceedings on Sunday at 11.30am under the baton of Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs to kick start 12 hours of action that sees the legendary Supremes lead singer follow a few hours later.

The band will be taking its second bow at the festival following their appearance in 2017, with principal trombone Brett Baker telling the Yorkshire Post newspaper that it is a concert performance unlike any other: "You do have all these pre-ideas of what it's going to be like. Until you get on stage, you just don't know."

Coolest

Meanwhile, baritone star Michael Cavanagh who will be making his Glastonbury debut added: "Of all the gigs we've done this will be up there with the coolest.

I'm really looking forward to the festival 'vibe'. I'm sure it will be over in a flash."

Amazing response

Director of Music Prof Nicholas Childs is ensuring that the audience will be given the type of music to get them in the mood for the acts that follow, as he told 4BR: "The response we received on our last visit was amazing and we will be ensuring that the experience for the audience is every bit as good this time around.

As concert venues go, this is a bit different, but the sheer thrill of playing here is incredible."

        

