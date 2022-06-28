Limited tickets only for British Open

There are only a limited number of tickets now available for September's British Open Championship.

There are now only limited tickets available for the 2022 British Open Championship.

Supported by Besson, the 168th event will take place on Saturday 10th September at Symphony Hall in Birmingham, where the competing bands will perform Edward Gregson's 'The World Rejoicing'.

To Purchase:



Tickets for both the contest and the following day's Gala Concert are on general release and can be purchased online through the Symphony Hall online box office: www.thsh.co.uk

https://www.thsh.co.uk/event/the-168th-british-open-brass-band-championships

Gala Concert tickets:



Tickets for the Brass Gala featuring Cory and Black Dyke Bands (Sunday 12th September) follow the exact sale process.

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/brass-band-gala-2022-featuring-cory-band-black-dyke-band