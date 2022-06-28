                 

*
banner

News

Limited tickets only for British Open

There are only a limited number of tickets now available for September's British Open Championship.

British Open
  The British Open will be held at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on Saturday 10th September

Tuesday, 28 June 2022

        

There are now only limited tickets available for the 2022 British Open Championship.

Supported by Besson, the 168th event will take place on Saturday 10th September at Symphony Hall in Birmingham, where the competing bands will perform Edward Gregson's 'The World Rejoicing'.

To Purchase:


Tickets for both the contest and the following day's Gala Concert are on general release and can be purchased online through the Symphony Hall online box office: www.thsh.co.uk

https://www.thsh.co.uk/event/the-168th-british-open-brass-band-championships

Gala Concert tickets:


Tickets for the Brass Gala featuring Cory and Black Dyke Bands (Sunday 12th September) follow the exact sale process.

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/brass-band-gala-2022-featuring-cory-band-black-dyke-band

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

British Open

Limited tickets only for British Open

June 28 • There are only a limited number of tickets now available for September's British Open Championship.

Gavin Higgins

Higgins continues to champion brass band music

June 28 • Composer Gavin Higgins took the opportunity to champion brass bands once again at the world premiere of his latest major work at the Aldeburgh Festival.

Black Dyke

Black Dyke to open doors for Kerkrade

June 28 • Black Dyke will hold an open rehearsal ahead of their trip to Kerkrade for the World Music Contest Championship.

Brass in Concert

Brass in Concert tickets go on sale

June 28 • Tickets for the 2022 Brass in Concert Championships go on sale today — with a great line-up of bands to enjoy at Sage Gateshead.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - David Morris World Champion Whistler

Saturday 2 July • Uppermill Civic Hall. Lee Street. Uppermill. Saddleworth OL3 6AE

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - KKL Luzern, Switzerland â€“ Brassed Off Live!

Saturday 2 July • Europapl. 1, 6005 Luzern 6005 Luzern

Boarshurst Silver Band - Silk Brass

Sunday 3 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Keithley & Worth Valley Railway - Oxenhope Station

Sunday 3 July • Oxenhope Station K&W Railway. Mill Lane. Oxenhope BD22 9LB

Derwent Brass - THIS IS DERWENT 30! Gala Concert

Saturday 9 July • Allestree Woodlands School Theatre, Blenheim Drive, Allestree, Derby DE22 2LW

Vacancies »

Linthwaite Band

June 27 • We are a friendly 4th section Band, based in Huddersfield, currently looking for front row cornet players and a percussionist.

Harlow Brass Band

June 27 • HBB are a friendly, non-contesting band who have a vacancy for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We play at various local events and hold our own concert twice a year. We play to a good standard and are looking for an MD who can take us forward.

Blidworth Welfare Band

June 24 • The Championship section Blidworth Welfare band are now accepting applications for the position of BBb bass Player. Following an excellent Midlands area and 1st place at Buxton contest we are looking for a Bass player to join our ranks. .

Pro Cards »

Nicholas B. Hudson

FTCL LGSMD (Hons)
Musician | Trombonist | Educator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top