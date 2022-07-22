                 

News

Interview with Mark Bromley

We catch up with the CEO of the National Youth Brass Bands of Great Britain to find out what they have been up to and what is in store on their their annual courses this year.

Bromley
  We speak to the CEO of the National Youth Brass Bands of Great Britain

Friday, 22 July 2022

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR is joined by Mark Bromley, CEO of the National Youth Brass Bands of Great Britain as the organisation prepares for its summer courses at Taunton School in Somerset.

National Childrens Band

The National Childrens Brass Band of Great Britain will head there from the 24th to 29th July under Russell Gray — with a theme of celebration joined by the Norwegian trombonist Karianne Flatene Nilssen.

The course will culminate in a concert Wells Cathedral on Friday 29th July at 2.00pm

Tickets:
https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/event/childrens-band-summer-concert

National Youth Band

Meanwhile, the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will head to Taunton from 30th July to 6th August under Martyn Brabbins, Music Director of English National Opera.

Their theme is also one of celebration — encompassing not only the 70th anniversary of the organisation, but that of nature and places — and will feature the celebrated soprano singer Nardus Williams.

Their concert will be held at the Royal College of Music on Saturday 6th August (7.00pm) in a programme that includes the world premiere of Peter Graham's 'Hyperlink', which will be used as the set-work for the Championship Section of the National Championships of Great Britain in October.

Tickets:
https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/event/youth-band-70th-anniversary-celebration-concert

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Bromley

