Grimethorpe gain funding boost to support music making in schools

Youngsters will benefit from music initiatives through Barnsley Music Hub and it partner at Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Grimethopre
  The band has worked in the area with schools for a number of years

Thursday, 11 August 2022

        

It has been announced that Grimethorpe Colliery Band has secured funding to support music making in Barnsley primary schools.

The donation to the Barnsley Music Hub is for brass band and music education in schools across the region, with the aim of enabling children to access music initiatives for the next three years.

It will cover the costs of teachers and instruments as well as performance venues. It is hoped that the money saved by schools will be invested back into music.

Fantastic news

In a press release issued by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, Cllr Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration & Culture stated: "It's fantastic news that children across Barnsley will have guaranteed access to music for the next three years.

Barnsley is a place that fosters growth and ambition, and music is one of the best ways for young people to develop their skills, talent and creativity while fulfilling their learning potential."

Barnsley Music Education Hub recently released its annual report where it was stated that a record number of students benefited from access to music education in 2022 through the work of the Music Hub and partners.

Barnsley Music Service is funded by the Arts Council and offers children and young people aged 5 to 18 the opportunity to learn a musical instrument, make music with others, learn to sing, progress and enjoy music-making.

Benefits

Speaking about the potential benefits, Richard Swallows, Deputy headmaster at Birdwell Primary School added: "All of our staff feel very lucky to be involved with the Barnsley Music Education Service.

The talented tutors allow us to provide learning opportunities that go above and beyond what we can usually provide.

Thanks to these programmes, pupils have been inspired, and many former students are still playing and will go on to future careers in music."

Committed

In response to the news, Richard Windle of Grimethorpe Colliery Band, said: "We are committed to investing in the young people of Barnsley and are proud to be supporting local primary school brass bands in providing children with the opportunity to continue learning and experiencing the benefits of playing a brass instrument.

We have a great relationship with the Barnsley Music Hub and this investment is also a recognition of the outstanding work they are doing to promote music education in Barnsley."

Fantastic opportunities

He added: "This is the first of a number of initiatives that the band are committed to over the coming months which will hopefully help the young people of Barnsley to benefit from the fantastic opportunities that playing a musical instrument can offer them."

In addition, part of the funding will go towards the Barnsley Metropolitan Band, to help with their participation at the Cheltenham National Finals.

        

