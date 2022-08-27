                 

Interview with Ensemble of the Golden Bough

We speak to Christopher Barrett about the new CD release from Ensemble of the Golden Bough — inspired by the recording of British Folk Music by composers Percy Grainger, Frank Bridge and John Foulds.

Saturday, 27 August 2022

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR is joined by Christopher Barrett (centre), the Artistic Director of The Ensemble of the Golden Bough — a group made up of leading freelance players who perform in the busy London music scene.

They have just released a CD entitled; 'British Folk Music for Brass Ensemble Vol 1: The Land Without Music' which features works from the historic folk song tradition saved from potential disappearance by the likes of Percy Grainger, John Foulds, Frank Bridge and Benjamin Britten.

He talks to Iwan Fox about the ensemble's evocative name, the inspiration behind the release, the music and even about the recording lesson learnt from the great Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.

CD Review:


CD review: Ensemble of the Golden Bough
British Folk Music for Brass Ensemble
Vol. 1 — The Land Without Music
PTC Record Label

https://www.4barsrest.com/reviews/products/cd719.asp

        

