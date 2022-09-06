Hogan helps to attract new musical talent

Hogan Music recently heled an open day that brought the joy of music making to lots of new people.

Hogan Music, the independent service that provides innovative instrumental and vocal tuition to complement it retail arm recently opened its doors for an afternoon music making.

Activities

It saw over 100 people try-out musical instruments, take part in activities including a letter trail around the building, buy musical accessories and talk to representatives from a number of leading providers.

All successful letter trails were entered into a prize draw with two lucky winners going home with a lesson voucher and a ukulele.

There were smiles all around as children and adults alike made their first sounds on an instrument as well as leaving armed with information on how to start learning and continuing their own musical journeys.

Go again

As one delighted visitor said: "Everyone was so welcoming and friendly. We just loved our first ever visit there, and we'll go again for music classes for my daughter."