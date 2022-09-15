Soprano changes at Rothwell

Paul Argyle steps down from the role as the Grand Shield champion welcomes some Nordic help before new signing takes on contest role.

Grand Shield champion Rothwell Temperance has announced the signing of Adam Hofland-Ward on soprano cornet.

He will take over the role from Paul Argyle who announced that he was taking a step back from banding due to increased work and personal commitments.

Although Adam joins with immediate effect, Eikanger's Jon-Vegar Sole Sundal had agreed to play with them for the National Finals at the Royal Albert Hall in October.

Looking forward

Writing on their Facebook page a spokesperson said: "(This was) a prior arrangement before we knew that Adam was going to return to Rothwell.

We are looking forward to meeting him in the coming weeks, and for him to work alongside Adam in the build-up to the Nationals."

Speaking about the contribution of Paul, who was described as "one of the finest soprano players in the world"during his 25-year association with the band, they added: "He is loved by not only the players and our MD, but by the whole community, and we are sure, by the greater banding world."

Paul has been rightly regarded as one of the most consistent high class soprano players in the UK, and has been a major part in Rothwell's success over the last quarter of a century.

Now however, he has his chance on soprano cornet and he is back where he will receive full support from myself and the rest of the band. I'm sure he is going to do a superb job MD, Dave Roberts

Advertisement

Adam return

Meanwhile, Adam has already enjoyed one short spell on cornet with Rothwell before taking on the soprano role at City of Bradford and more recently for Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Speaking about his return, MD, David Roberts said: "We were sad to lose him. Now however, he has his chance on soprano cornet and he is back where he will receive full support from myself and the rest of the band. I'm sure he is going to do a superb job."

In response Adam said: "I am very excited to be making my return. I'm looking forward to being a part of the on-going success the band as well as developing myself both as a bandsman and a soloist."