Report & Result: 2022 Swiss Open

Brass Band Berner Oberland claims its sixth Swiss Open title in Luzern.

A brace of "solid" performances saw Brass Band Berner Oberland win the 32nd Swiss Open title at the KKL Hall in Luzern.

Conducted by Corsin Tuor, they were placed joint third on the set-work, and third for their own-choice selection as they claimed their first victory at the contest since 2018 and their sixth success overall.

It came with a 5,000CH first prize as they ended ahead two points ahead of defending champion Brass Band 13 Etoiles with Brass Band Luzern Land (an amalgam band of Brass Band Luzerner Hinterland and Brass Band Michelsamt formed in 2013 to play at the event only), in third.

The adjudication system saw the top and bottom mark of the separate five man panel not taken into account in each discipline.

Format

The format saw the bands perform the set-work by composer Stephen Roberts entitled, 'The Other Side of Silence'. Inspired by the reemergence of hearing live music following the Covid-19 hiatus, it took its title from a quote from George Elliot's novel 'Middlemarch'.

In the afternoon the two draw sections (1-5, 6-10) were reversed with the competitors having to play their own-choice orchestral selections from a prescribed list in which bands put their five preferred selections in order. These are then allocated to ensure no band repeated choices.

Solid performances

Brass Band Berner Oberland performed the 1st and 4th movement from Respighi's 'Pines of Rome', whilst Brass Band 13 Etoiles played the tone poem 'Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche' by Richard Strauss and Luzern, Berlioz's 'Benvenuto Cellini'. Fourth placed Brassband Burgermusik Luzern played two movements of Respighi's 'Roman Festivals'.

Speaking to 4BR about their victory, BBO Band Secretary Julian Pollack said: "The thrill of the results announcement finally rounded off the perfect day for us. Thanks to two very solid performances and some luck, we can take home the trophy of the 32nd Besson Swiss Open Contest to the Bernese Oberland!"

Impressive experience

He added: "After out morning performance we had lunch and then returned with our own-choice. After the playful first movement we filled the hall with the epic sounds of the famous Pines of Rome 'March' which was rewarded with thunderous applause.

This performance was described by several musicians of BBO as one of the most impressive experiences ever at a competition.

We congratulate the participating bands, in particular Brass Band Treize Etoiles and the Brass Band Luzern Land for the deserved podium places and out great friends at Cuivres Euphonia under the direction of our band trainer VÃ©ronique Gyger-Pitteloud on their successful participation."





Result:

Set Work: The Other Side of Silence (Stephen Roberts)

Adjudicators: Carlo Balmelli, Ian Bousfield, Holger Bronner, Howard Lorriman, Stephen Roberts

Set Work/Own Choice = Total

1. Brass Band Berner Oberland (Corsin Tuor): 171/171 = 342

2. Brass Band 13 Etoiles (FrÃ©dÃ©ric ThÃ©odoloz): 162/178 = 340

3. Brass Band Luzern Land (Roland Fröscher): 172/167 = 339

4. Brassband Burgermusik Luzern (Michael Bach): 163/176 = 339

5. Ensemble de Cuivres Valaisan (Francois Roh): 171/164 = 335

6. Oberaargauer Brass Band (Patrick Ottiger): 173/158 = 331

7. Wallberg Band (Ivan Meylemans): 165/166 = 331

8. Brass Band Fribourg (Maurice Donnet-Monay): 170/155 = 325

9. Liberty Brass Band Ostschweiz (Stefan Roth): 156/169 = 325

10. Ensemble de Cuivres Euphonia (VÃ©ronique Gyger): 161/153 = 314

Best Percussion in Set Work: Oberaargauer Brass Band

Best Own Choice performance: Brass Band 13 Etoiles