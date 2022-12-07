                 

*
banner

News

Closer brass band links sought by Malcolm Arnold Society

The Malcolm Arnold Society is hoping to enhance the brass band profile of a composer with rich connection to movement.

Malcolm Arnold
  The Malcolm Arnold Society is keen to enhance its brass band links

Wednesday, 07 December 2022

        

The Malcolm Arnold Society has informed 4BR that it hopes to strengthen its connection to the brass band movement over the next 12 months.

It coincides with the announcement that its 2023 Essay Prize will ask entrants to focus on the topic — 'Malcolm Arnold and his contribution to music for brass instruments'.

Supported by the Malcolm Arnold Trust, the Essay Prize is open to students under the age of 19. It is intended to encourage inquiry into Arnold's work and to reflect on the experience of performing his music.

The completed essay of between 2500 and 3500 words should be typed in double spacing and will be assessed by Dr Timothy Bowers and Paul Harris (Chair of the Malcolm Arnold Society).

Entries should be submitted by 31st August 2023. The author of the winning essay will receive £300 which will also be published in 'Maestro', the annual magazine of the Malcolm Arnold Society. The winning author will also receive a personal letter from Katharine Arnold, Sir Malcolm's daughter

The Malcolm Arnold website will be updated in January for further details.

Popular

Society secretary Ken Talbot told 4BR that it is hoped that brass bands will also take the opportunity in 2023 to let them know of all performances of his works in concerts, competitions and recordings.

"We are aware that Sir Malcolm's works remain immensely popular for the brass band medium and we are delighted to that there will be a major CD recording made in 2023 by the Foden's Band.

We also understand that works such as his 'Sarabande and Polka' from his ballet 'Solitaire' has just been recorded by Cory Band and that others have included performances in concerts."

Contact us

He added: "We would encourage any band who is to perform one of his works to contact us. We can then update our records and in return we will advertise the upcoming events through our extensive membership to hopefully help increase audiences for them."

ken@malcolmarnoldsociety.co.uk

We can then update our records and in return we will advertise the upcoming events through our extensive membership to hopefully help increase audiences for themMalcolm Arnold Society

On-line festival

To enjoy the music of the composer you can go to the online Malcolm Arnold Festival that it free to watch: https://www.malcolmarnoldfestival.com/

It also includes performances of all his famous 'Dances' played in their appropriate locations.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Ice shakting

On the seventh day of Christmas...

December 7 • Brass band music making on ice...

Malcolm Arnold

Closer brass band links sought by Malcolm Arnold Society

December 7 • The Malcolm Arnold Society is hoping to enhance the brass band profile of a composer with rich connection to movement.

Death

Death of Luther Wilkinson

December 7 • The death has been announced of Emley Band stalwart Luther Wilkinson.

Arts Council England looks for focus group ideas

December 6 • Arts Council England is looking for focus group help to give ideas and opinions on their Music Hub Investment Programme.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 9 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Pemberton Old Wigan DW B Band Christmas concert

Friday 9 December • Pemberton Old Brass Bands club. Enfield street . Pemberton . Wigan WN5 8DZ

Harlow Brass Band - CHRISTMAS AROUND THE WORLD!

Saturday 10 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church, The Stow, Harlow CM20 3AF

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lofthouse 2000 Brass for YAS Christmas Concert

Saturday 10 December • St Austin's Theatre. 4 Wentworth Terrace. Wakefield WF1 3QN WF1 3QN

Mereside Brass - Christmas Tree Festival

Saturday 10 December • St Chad's Church. Winsford. Cheshire CW7 4DA

Vacancies »

Bedford Town Band

December 7 • Bedford Town Band are a 1st Section band based in Bedford looking for Cornet players both front and back row, positions to be negotiated. Also BBb Bass as well. We are a friendly band with a mix of contests and concerts throughout the year.

City of Bristol Brass Band

December 6 • A SOPRANO CORNET player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section). The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests in the diary.

City of Bristol Brass Band

December 6 • A PERCUSSIONIST is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section). The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests in the diary.

Pro Cards »

Stan Lippeatt

BA, LRSM
Conductor, adjudicator, tutor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top