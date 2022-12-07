Closer brass band links sought by Malcolm Arnold Society

The Malcolm Arnold Society is hoping to enhance the brass band profile of a composer with rich connection to movement.

The Malcolm Arnold Society has informed 4BR that it hopes to strengthen its connection to the brass band movement over the next 12 months.

It coincides with the announcement that its 2023 Essay Prize will ask entrants to focus on the topic — 'Malcolm Arnold and his contribution to music for brass instruments'.



Supported by the Malcolm Arnold Trust, the Essay Prize is open to students under the age of 19. It is intended to encourage inquiry into Arnold's work and to reflect on the experience of performing his music.

The completed essay of between 2500 and 3500 words should be typed in double spacing and will be assessed by Dr Timothy Bowers and Paul Harris (Chair of the Malcolm Arnold Society).

Entries should be submitted by 31st August 2023. The author of the winning essay will receive £300 which will also be published in 'Maestro', the annual magazine of the Malcolm Arnold Society. The winning author will also receive a personal letter from Katharine Arnold, Sir Malcolm's daughter

The Malcolm Arnold website will be updated in January for further details.

Popular

Society secretary Ken Talbot told 4BR that it is hoped that brass bands will also take the opportunity in 2023 to let them know of all performances of his works in concerts, competitions and recordings.

"We are aware that Sir Malcolm's works remain immensely popular for the brass band medium and we are delighted to that there will be a major CD recording made in 2023 by the Foden's Band.

We also understand that works such as his 'Sarabande and Polka' from his ballet 'Solitaire' has just been recorded by Cory Band and that others have included performances in concerts."

Contact us

He added: "We would encourage any band who is to perform one of his works to contact us. We can then update our records and in return we will advertise the upcoming events through our extensive membership to hopefully help increase audiences for them."

ken@malcolmarnoldsociety.co.uk

We can then update our records and in return we will advertise the upcoming events through our extensive membership to hopefully help increase audiences for them Malcolm Arnold Society

Advertisement

On-line festival

To enjoy the music of the composer you can go to the online Malcolm Arnold Festival that it free to watch: https://www.malcolmarnoldfestival.com/

It also includes performances of all his famous 'Dances' played in their appropriate locations.