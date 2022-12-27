                 

Lydbrook enjoys media profile boost thanks lottery ticket love story

The Lydbrook Band has enjoyed a great deal of media coverage over the festive period thanks to playing their part in the National Lottery love story.

Lydbrook Band
  The band has been the most watched brass band in the UK this Christmas

Tuesday, 27 December 2022

        

There cannot be a brass band in the world that has enjoyed a higher prime time television profile over Christmas than Lydbrook Band this year.

As reported on 4BR, the West of England top section band played their part in the National Lottery's promotion campaign entitled, 'A Christmas Love Story'.

Directed by Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper it has been one of the most popular adverts of the year, with the second part featuring the band marching through the couple as their blossoming relationship, that started over a telephone number written on the back of a lottery ticket, continues.

Timed to perfection

Band Chairperson Emily Dodsworth told 4BR: "That march through looks timed to perfection but there were certainly one or two collisions during filming, just to test how close the couple could get before they were separated by a trombone slide!"

The band's involvement with the Camelot lottery promoters continued throughout December and saw them perform to over 1000 employees at their Christmas Conference. In addition, the band has enjoyed widespread media coverage in local, regional and national outlets.

That march through looks timed to perfection but there were certainly one or two collisions during filming, just to test how close the couple could get before they were separated by a trombone slide!lLydbrook Band

Lead the way

Emily was also interviewed to talk about how National Lottery funding has helped Lydbrook and other bands bring live music to local communities, including their own 'Surtaal Unites' project that fused brass band and Bhangra music at their 2022 Proms in the Park event.

Emly added: "That has really helped Lydbrook lead the way in challenging the 'brass band stereotype' image by taking brass band music to new audiences."

The band is now looking ahead to 2023 — its centenary year, where they have several exciting projects in the pipeline. In addition, local Gloucestershire historian, Andrew Mason, has also written a book about the band entitled, 'The Essence of Time; celebrating one hundred years of Lydbrook Band' which was launched earlier this month.

        

TAGS: Lydbrook

