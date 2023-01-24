London & SC Area line-ups confirmed

The list of competing bands at Stevenage this year have been confirmed — with 78 competitors taking to the stage.

A total of 78 bands will take to the stage at the London & Southern Counties Regional Championships in Stevenage in March as they look to claim their qualification slots for the National Finals at the Royal Albert Hall and Cheltenham later in the year.

Well happy

The organisers told 4BR that they are "well happy"with the number on entrants which is up five from 2022.

Two bands will make it through to the Royal Albert Hall in the Championship Section, with three bands in each of the other sections going through to Cheltenham.





Championship Section:

Sunday 19th March

Adjudicators: Howard J Evans and David Hirst

1. Amersham (Paul Fisher)

2. East London Brass (Jayne Murrill)

3. East of England Coop (Nigel Cooper)

4. Friary (Chris King)

5. Fulham (John Ward)

6. Haverhill Silver (Paul Filby)

7. Kidlington Concert Brass (Duncan Wilson)

8. Redbridge Brass (Chris Bearman)

9. Sandhurst Silver (David Johnson)

10. Thundersley Brass (Melvin White)

11. Wantage (Paul Holland)

12. Zone One Brass (Richard Ward)





First Section:

Saturday 18th March

Adjudicators: Anne Crookston and David Hirst

1. Aveley & Newham (Will Wilkins)

2. Bedford Town (Craig Patterson)

3. Cawston (Leigh Sharpe)

4. Egham (Gareth Sykes)

5. Grimsdyke Brass (Stuart Quinlan)

6. Hitchin (Andrew Kershaw)

7. Horsham Borough (Will Wilkins)

8. Jersey Premier Brass (Jason Mildren)

9. LGB Brass (Ian Stewart)

10. Medway (Nigel Taken)

11. Milton Keynes Brass (Jonathan Mott)

12. Regent Brass (Alan Duguid)

13. Soham Comrades (Jayne Murrill)

14. Staines Brass (Gareth Trott)

15. Wantage Concert Brass (Neil Brownless)





Second Section:

Sunday 19th March

Adjudicators: Adam Cooke and Sarah Groarke-Booth

1. Alder Valley Brass (David Hatton)

2. BAE Systems (David Lockwood)

3. Chichester City (Alfie Hughes)

4. Chiltern Hills Brass (Gordon Davies)

5. Chinnor Silver (Oliver Hallstead-Brooks)

6. City of Cambridge (Philip Fisher)

7. City of Norwich (Mark Ager)

8. Epping Forest (Keith Schroeter)

9. Epsom & Ewell (Paul Graham)

10. Olney Brass (Philip Devine)

11. Oxford Cherwell Brass (Danny Dullforce)

12 St. Sebastian Wokingham (John Watts)

13. Tendring Brass (Paul Dove)

14. Tilbury (Melvin White)

15. Ware Brass (Mark Ager)

16. Waterbeach Brass (David Minchin)

17. Yiewsley & West Drayton (Christopher Cole)





Third Section:

Sunday 19th March

Adjudicators: Anne Crookston and Andrea Price

1. Amersham Concert Brass (Malcolm Peach)

2. Bradwell Silver (Brian Keech)

3. Brighton & Hove City Brass (Andy Wooler)

4. Castleton Brass (Melvyn Stammers)

5. Cold Ash Brass (Jemma Johnstone)

6. Cottenham Brass (Peter Mackley)

7. Crystal Palace (Danny Wakefield)

8. Fairlop Brass (Kevin Jordan)

9. Great Yarmouth Brass (Colin Swaep)

10. Hangleton (Richard Baker)

11. Hemel Hempstead (Jonathan Pippen)

12. Hungerford Town (Tim Crouter)

13. Jubilee Brass (Oxford) (Clifford Sadler)

14. Littleport Brass (Ian Johnson)

15. Reading Springs Gardens (Matthew Ruel)

16. Regent Community Brass (Simon Tong)

17. Simon Langston Brass (Andy Collins)

18. Welwyn Garden City (William Douglas)





Fourth Section:

Saturday 18th March

Adjudicators: Sarah Groarke-Booth and Andrea Price

1. Abbey Brass (Rob Tompkins)

2. Bletchington Silver (Sheldon Barwick)

3. City of Oxford (Douglas Brown)

4. Godalming (James Haigh)

5. Hadstock Silver (Diane Pannell)

6. Letchworth Garden City (Tim Welch)

7. Norfolk Wherry Brass (Steven Kemp)

8. Pangbourne & District Silver (Stewart Lewins)

9. Patcham Silver (James Benka-Coker)

10. Putney & Wimbledon (Sam Topp)

11. Royston Town (Steve Earley)

12. Tadley Concert Brass (Paul Chapman)

13. Wantage Academy (Nikki Jones)

14. Watford (Ian Graves)

15. Witney Town (Guy James)

16. Woodbridge Excelsior (Chris Lewis-Garnham)