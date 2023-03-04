                 

*
ResultS: 2023 Yorkshire Regional Championship

Black Dyke, Hebden Bridge, Meltham & Meltham Mills, Huddersfield & Ripponden and Oughtibridge claim the titles in Huddersfield.

Black Dyke
  Black Dyke claimed their 25th Area title

Saturday, 04 March 2023

        

Results:


Championship Section:

Test Piece: Red Priest (Philip Wilby)
Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs & Dr Stephen Cobb

1. Black Dyke (Prof. Nicholas J Childs)**
2. Brighouse & Rastrick (Prof. David King)*
3. Hammonds Band (Morgan Griffiths) *
4. Rothwell Temperance David Roberts)
5. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington)
6. Grimethorpe Colliery (Michael Bach)
7. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins)
8. Stannington Brass (Sam Fisher)
9. Elland Silver (Daniel Brooks
10. Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty)
11. City of Bradford (Gareth Brindle)
12. Yorkshire Imperial (Garry Hallas)

** pre-qualified for National Final
* Qualify for National Final

Best Principal Cornet: Richard Marshall (Black Dyke)
Best Instrumentalist: Jef Vermeiren (cornet) — Rothwell Temperance
Best Soloist: Siobhan Bates (tenor horn) — Black Dyke
Youngest Player: Ella Fletcher (Unite the Union)


First Section:

Test Piece: A Day in the Life of a Knight (Philip Lawrence)
Adjudicators: Glyn Williams and Brett Baker

1. Hebden Bridge (Christopher Binns)*
2. Horbury Victoria (Duncan Beckley)*
3. Skelmanthorpe (Martin Heartfield)
4. Marsden Silver (Andrew Lofthouse)
5. Hade Edge (Jamie Smith)
6. Old Silkstone (George Newbould)
7. Strata Brass (James Beecham)
8. Chapeltown Silver (Colum J. O'Shea)
9. BD1 Brass (Ryan Watkins)
10. South Yorkshire Police (Leigh Baker)
11. Crofton Silver (Jim Davies)
12. Hatfield & Askern Colliery (Jack Capstaff)
13. Drighlington (Nick Crossland)

*Qualify for National Final

Best Soloist: Laura Brown (horn) — Skelmanthorpe
Best Soprano: Charles Welch (Horbury Victoria)
Best Euphonium: Neil Johnson (Skelmanthorpe)
Youngest Player: Finlay Brown (Chapeltown Silver)


Second Section:

Test Piece: The Pilgrim's Progress (Rodney Newton)
Adjudicators: Robert Childs and Anne Crookston

1. Meltham & Meltham Mills (Tom Haslam)*
2. Knottingley Silver (Kevin Belcher)*
3. Lindley Band (Alan Widdop)
4. Kippax (Alan Hobbins)
5. Slaithwaite (Leigh Baker)
6. Emley Brass (Tim Sidwell)
7. Rockingham (Adam Whittle)
8. Wakefield Metropolitan (Robin Morgan)
9. Barnsley Brass (John Hopkinson)
10. Lofthouse 2000 (Lee Whitworth)
11. Dronfield Genquip (Adrian Wood)

*Qualify for National Final

Best Soloist: Andrew Garbutt (Eb bass) — Knottingley Silver
Best Principal Cornet: Paula Spittlehouse (Meltham & Meltham Mills)
Best Bass Section: Knottingley Silver
Youngest Player: Emrys Osborn (Emley Brass)


Third Section:

Test Piece: Chorale and Toccata (Stephen Bulla)
Adjudicators: Glyn Williams and Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale

1. Huddersfield & Ripponden (Adam Bell)*
2. Clifton & Lightcliffe (John Clay)*
3. Wetherby & District Silver (Craig Ratcliffe)
4. Barnsley Metropolitan (Alex Francis)
5. Maltby Miners Welfare (Terry Clifford)
6. Garforth Brass (John Thompson)
7. Gawthorpe Brass — 85 (John Edward)

*Qualify for National Final

Best Soloist: David Crisp (cornet) — Clifton & Lightcliffe
Best Percussion Section: Huddersfield & Ripponden
Youngest Player: Oliver Thompson (Garforth Brass)

Withdraw: Dinnington Colliery


Fourth Section:

Test Piece: Hungerford Town (Darrol Barry)
Adjudicators: John Winterflood and Anne Crookston

1. Oughtibridge (Gavin Somerset)*
2. Thurcroft Welfare (Matthew Wright)*
3. Deepcar Brass (Andrew Horton)
4. Loxley Silver (Lindon Bolt)
5. Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge) (Adrian Woodhead)
6. Dodworth Colliery M.W. (Geof Benson)
7. Linthwaite (Matthew Pilcher)

*Qualify for National Final

Best Soloist: Steve Bonner (flugel) — Oughtibridge
Best Percussion: Thurcroft Welfare
Youngest Player: Sebastian McGlade (Loxley Silver)

        

