Results: 2023 Scottish Championships

Whitburn, Coalburn Silver, Irvine & Dreghorn Brass, Selkirk Silver and Highland Brass claim titles in Perth

Results:

Championship Section:



Adjudicators: Sandy Smith & John Ward

1. Whitburn (Prof Nicholas Childs): 194

2.the cooperation band (Michael Fowles) : 192

3.Dalmellington (Erik Janssen) : 191

4. Dalkeith & Monktonhall (James Chamberlain) : 189

5. Kirkintilloch Kelvin Brass (Thomas Wyss) : 188

6.Kingdom Brass (Corsin Tuor) : 187

7. Bon-Accord Silver (Adam Cooke) : 186

8. Unison Kinneil (Raymond Tennant) : 185

9. Bo'ness & Carriden (Garry Cutt) : 183

10. Johnstone (Colin McKenzie) : 182



Best Cornet: Chris Bradley (Whitburn)

Best Trombone: Paul Kieran (Whitburn)

Best Soprano: Katie Ankers (Dalmellington )

Best Flugel: Stephanie Kennedy (co-operation band)

Best Horn: Andrew McMillan (Whitburn)

Best Baritone: Carole Ednie (co-operation band)

Best Euphonium: Chris Shanks (Whitburn)

Best Bass: Graham Fraser (Whitburn)

Best Bass Section: Whitburn

Best Percussion: Whitburn

* Qualify for National Final

**Receive invitation to represent Scotland at 2024 European Championships in Palanga, Lithuania

First Section:

Test piece: A Day in the Life of a Knight (Philip Lawrence)

Adjudicators: Sandy Smith & John Ward

1. Coalburn Silver (Gareth Bowman) 190*

2. Bathgate (Mareika Gray) 189*

3. Kirkintilloch Band (Hedley Benson) 188

4. Newtongrange Silver (Anne Crookston) 186

5. Lochgelly (Chris Shanks) 185

6. DunaskinDoon (Paul Drury) 184

7. Granite City Brass (Bruce Wallace)) 183

8. Tullis Russell Mills (George Cameron) 182

9. Newmains & District (Michael Marzella) 181

Best Horn: Louise McCauley (Bathgate)

Instrumentalist: Calum Blair (Solo Cornet) Coalburn

*Qualify for National Final





Second Section:

Test piece: A Pilgrim's Progress (Rodney Newton)

Adjudicators: Sandy Smith & John Ward

1. Irvine & Dreghorn Brass (Lewis Bettles): 188*

2. Newmilns & Galston (Alan Friel): 187*

3. Clackmannan District (Paul Drury): 185

4. Annan Town (Lewis Wilkinson): 184

5. Broxburn & Livingston (Bryan Allen): 183

6. St. David's Brass (John A Dickson): 182

7. Renfrew Burgh (Mark Good): 181

8. Kilmarnock Concert Brass (Scott Walker): 179

9. St. Ronan's Silver (David McLeod): 178

10. Jedforest Instrumental (Philip Rosier): 177

11. Dysart Colliery Silver (Lynda Nicholson): 176

Best Instrumentalist: Lauren McCormick (Eb tuba) — Irvine & Dreghorn Brass

*Qualify for National Final





Third Section:

Test piece: Chorale and Toccata (Stephen Bulla)

Adjudicators Brett Baker & David Ashworth

1. Selkirk Silver (Charlie Farren): 187*

2. Shotts St. Patrick's Brass (Andy Shaw): 186*

3. Brass Sounds Inverclyde (Joshua Parkhill): 185

4. Perthshire Brass (Willie McMullan): 184

5. Croy Silver (Kenneth Blackwood): 182

6. Langholm Town (Chris Bradley): 181

7. Stranraer Brass (Angela Miller): 180

8. Arbroath & Carnoustie (Audrey Bird): 178

9. Whitburn Heartlands (Paul Kiernan): 177

*Qualify for National Final

Best Instrumentalist: Percussion (Shott's St Patrick's Brass)





Fourth Section:

Test piece: Hungerford Town (Darrol Barry)

Adjudicators: Brett Baker & David Ashworth

1. Highland Brass (Mark Bell): 181*

2. Penicuik Silver (Douglas Anderson): 180*

3. Peebles Burgh (David Robb): 176

4. Bon-Accord B (Jennifer Cook): 174

5. Buckhaven & Methil Miners (Steven Craig): 172

6. Kirkton Brass Bathgate (Simon Railton): 171

7. Hawick Saxhorn (Stuart Black): 170

8. MacTaggart Scott (Peter Holmes): 168

9. Dundee Instrumental (Bob McDonald): 167

10. Dunfermline City Brass (Andy Shaw): 166

11. Coalburn Intermediate (David Fehilly): 164

*Qualify for National Final

Best Instrumentalist: Bryan Hynd (euphonium) â€” Buckhaven & Methil Miners

Youngest Bb Bass: Duncan Thow (Dundee Instrumental)