Results: 2023 National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain

Results:
ABRSM Championship Section:
Adjudicators: Leigh Baker & Tom Huthinson
1. Youth Brass 2000 (Chris Jeans) — Gold
2. Lancashire Youth Brass Band (Helen Minshall) — Gold
3. Macclesfield Youth Brass Band (Louise Renshaw) — Gold
Gold Award:
Elland Youth Band (Samantha Harrison)
Silver Award:
Lions Youth Brass (Ian Raisbeck)
Northamptonshire County Youth Brass Band (Brad Turnbull)
Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass Band (Jonathan Leedale)
Stockport Schools Brass Band — Senior Band (Ryan Broad)
Tewit Youth Senior Band (Martin Hall)
Bronze Award:
Cardiff County & Vale of Glamorgan Youth Brass Band (Charles Maynard)
Dobcross Youth Band (Seth Livingston)
Best Soloist: Hannah Taylor (cornet) — Lions Youth Brass
Performance Section:
Adjudicators: Jack Capstaff & Andrea Price
1. Seindorf Ieuenctid Beaumaris (Peter Cowlishaw) — Gold
2. Astley Youth Band (Toby Hobson) — Gold
3. Amersham Youth Band (Paul Fisher) — Silver
Silver Award:
Elland Silver Training Band (Samantha Harrison)
Enderby Youth Band (Trevor Housome)
HD9 Community Youth Band (Paul Kirk)
Stockport Schools Brass Band (Anna Hughes-Williams)
St Helens Youth Brass Band (James Hall)
Bronze Award:
Dobcross Training Band (James Atkins)
Macclesfield Junior Brass Band (Harry White)
St Nicholas CoE Primary Brass Band (Chris Binns)
Tewit Youth Intermediate Band (Rebecca Marshall)
Wantage Youth Brass (Sara-Jane Wallbridge)
Merit Award:
Firth Park Academy (Andy Harris)
Lions Academy Band (Peter McDonough)
Best Soloist: Osian Maloney (cornet) — Seindorf Ieuenctid Beaumaris
Besson Prodige Showcase Section:
Adjudicators: Gary Curtin & Daniel Hall
No prizes were given in this non-competitive section. The following bands took part.
SHYBB Debut Band (Peter McDonough)
Lions Debut Band (Jamie Sharp)
Astley Training Band & Boothstown Holy Family Brass Foundations Band (Sam Raisbeck)
Macclesfield Youth Training Band (Liz Wolski)
Dobcross Youth Ensemble (Seth Livingstone & James Atkins)
Delph Youth Band (Matt Stimpson)
Tewit Youth Junior Band (Allan Briggs)
Milton Keynes Music Hub (David Rose)
St Ignatius College (Alan Duguid)
Stockport Schools Brass Band — Junior Band (Andrew Myers)
Barnet Youth Brass Band (Peter Yarde Martin)
Ellington Colliery Brass Roots Band (Ian Sankey)