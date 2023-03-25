                 

Results: 2023 National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain

Seindorf Ieuenctid Beaumaris claim the Performance Section title in Stockport

Youth Champs
  The event has been taking place in Stockport

Saturday, 25 March 2023

        

Results:

ABRSM Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Leigh Baker & Tom Huthinson

1. Youth Brass 2000 (Chris Jeans) — Gold
2. Lancashire Youth Brass Band (Helen Minshall) — Gold
3. Macclesfield Youth Brass Band (Louise Renshaw) — Gold

Gold Award:
Elland Youth Band (Samantha Harrison)

Silver Award:
Lions Youth Brass (Ian Raisbeck)
Northamptonshire County Youth Brass Band (Brad Turnbull)
Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass Band (Jonathan Leedale)
Stockport Schools Brass Band — Senior Band (Ryan Broad)
Tewit Youth Senior Band (Martin Hall)

Bronze Award:
Cardiff County & Vale of Glamorgan Youth Brass Band (Charles Maynard)
Dobcross Youth Band (Seth Livingston)

Best Soloist: Hannah Taylor (cornet) — Lions Youth Brass


Performance Section:

Adjudicators: Jack Capstaff & Andrea Price

1. Seindorf Ieuenctid Beaumaris (Peter Cowlishaw) — Gold
2. Astley Youth Band (Toby Hobson) — Gold
3. Amersham Youth Band (Paul Fisher) — Silver

Silver Award:
Elland Silver Training Band (Samantha Harrison)
Enderby Youth Band (Trevor Housome)
HD9 Community Youth Band (Paul Kirk)
Stockport Schools Brass Band (Anna Hughes-Williams)
St Helens Youth Brass Band (James Hall)

Bronze Award:
Dobcross Training Band (James Atkins)
Macclesfield Junior Brass Band (Harry White)
St Nicholas CoE Primary Brass Band (Chris Binns)
Tewit Youth Intermediate Band (Rebecca Marshall)
Wantage Youth Brass (Sara-Jane Wallbridge)

Merit Award:
Firth Park Academy (Andy Harris)
Lions Academy Band (Peter McDonough)

Best Soloist: Osian Maloney (cornet) — Seindorf Ieuenctid Beaumaris

Besson Prodige Showcase Section:

Adjudicators: Gary Curtin & Daniel Hall

No prizes were given in this non-competitive section. The following bands took part.

SHYBB Debut Band (Peter McDonough)
Lions Debut Band (Jamie Sharp)
Astley Training Band & Boothstown Holy Family Brass Foundations Band (Sam Raisbeck)
Macclesfield Youth Training Band (Liz Wolski)
Dobcross Youth Ensemble (Seth Livingstone & James Atkins)
Delph Youth Band (Matt Stimpson)
Tewit Youth Junior Band (Allan Briggs)
Milton Keynes Music Hub (David Rose)
St Ignatius College (Alan Duguid)
Stockport Schools Brass Band — Junior Band (Andrew Myers)
Barnet Youth Brass Band (Peter Yarde Martin)
Ellington Colliery Brass Roots Band (Ian Sankey)

        

