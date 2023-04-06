                 

News

Riverside Youth enjoy solo spotlight

There was plenty of fantastic Scottish musical talent on show at the recent Riverside Youth Band Solo Competition.

Riverside
  There were plenty of happy smiling faces on show

Thursday, 06 April 2023

        

Talented young musicians have showcased their skills in the solo spotlight, as Riverside Youth Band recently held its sixth annual solo competition.

It took place in Port Glasgow Salvation Army and saw 23 performers across the organisation's Youth and Training bands, as well as the Riverside Rookies, taking part in a bid to impress adjudicator, Caroline Farren of Whitburn Band.

Winners

In the Senior Solo category, tenor horn player Andrea Crumlish (Inverclyde Academy) retained her title with her performance of Eric Ball's 'September Fantasy'.

Cornet player Rebecca Marshall (Clydeview Academy) came out on top in the Intermediate Solos with her rendition of 'A Whole New World', while the Junior Solo title went to trumpet player Becca Stewart (St Francis Primary School), who played 'Light Up the Fire'.

The Jack Leitch Memorial Trophy was presented to baritone player Stuart Smith (Aileymill Primary) following his impressive performance of 'All Night, All Day'.

Impressive playing

Reflecting on the event, MD Mark Good commented: "Our latest solo competition was our most successful yet, with impressive playing across the categories.

Playing a solo in front of others takes courage, and a big step for many of our youngsters — all of whom did themselves proud. In doing so, they've demonstrated the sort of resilience and determination that will stand them in good stead in the years to come."

Busy time

The event came in the midst of a busy spell for the organisation, as it recently enjoyed performing in Lyle Kirk, Greenock, as part of the popular 'Music in Lyle Kirk' series.

Meanwhile, Andrea Crumlish, sister Siobhan and fellow member Ash Paton recently represented the band at the Scottish Youth Solo Championships, whilst several members will soon join up with the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland for its Easter course in Perthshire. Mark Gammon, a student at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland is also set to join up the European Youth Brass Band in Malmö.

Joy of music making

Band Chairperson, Duncan Galbraith, told 4BR: "We're delighted to see our members developing as musicians and as young people.

From the experienced members of the Youth Band to our ever-growing Training Band and our stars of tomorrow in the Riverside Rookies, they're all getting to experience the joy of making music together in a safe, nurturing environment."

From the members of the Youth Band to our Training Band and our stars of tomorrow in the Riverside Rookies, they're all getting to experience the joy of making music together in a safe, nurturing environmentDuncan Galbraith

Awards:
Senior Solos:

1. Andrea Crumlish (Gold)
2. Struan Hewitt (Gold)
3. Ash Paton (Gold)

Gold Award:
Hannah McInnes

Silver Award:
Siobhan Crumlish
Alex Jamieson

Intermediate Solos:

1. Rebecca Marshall (Gold)
2. Logan Nixon (Gold)
3. Kyle Baxter (Gold)

Silver Award:
Chloe Marshall
Hannah Martin
Megan Taylor

Junior Solos:

1. Becca Stewart (Gold)
2. Stuart Smith (Gold)
3. Annie Jones (Gold)

Silver Award:
Sienna Harrison
Callum McCowan
Ellie McKibben
Kiahn Nicholas

Bronze Award:
Logan Mitchell
Lucy Pelling
Jake Sloan
Chloe Neate

        

TAGS: Riverside Youth Band

