Stavanger announce new conducting duo

Frederic Theodoloz and Ian Porthouse will lead Stavanger in their major championship appearances in 2023 and 2024.

Stavanger
  Frederic Theodoloz and Ian Porthouse will lead the band at the major contests

Monday, 05 June 2023

        

Stavanger Band has announced the line-up of conductors who they will work with during the forthcoming 2023/24 season.

Tredegar MD, Ian Porthouse will lead the band at Siddis Brass in November, whilst Frederic ThÃ©odoloz, conductor of European Champion Treize Etoiles will spearhead their 2024 Norwegian National Championships challenge.

New links

Speaking about the appointments, Band Chairperson Anders Rydberg told 4BR: "After 18 years of a great musical partnership with Allan Withington, we are now looking forward to these new links with other world class conductors."

He added: "Both Ian and Frederic have shown musicality of the highest class on several occasions and have delivered brilliant performances with several bands. We can't wait to start working with them.

Both will also actively participate in our musical team to contribute to the continued development of new concepts and projects in different genres so that we can continue to reach out to audiences on different musical stages."

Conducting links

Anders also revealed that the band will also work with Brighouse & Rastrick resident conductor Ian McElligott as well as continuing their links to Tormod Flaten and Michael Thomsen, both of whom will be seen on stage with the band in the coming season.

Delight

Both Ian Porthouse and Frederic Theodoloz told 4BR that they are delighted to work with the Norwegian band.

"I've always been impressed with the band and their artistic outlook. Allan Withington's creative ideas have been key to the band's identity and I'm looking forward to participating in the process for Siddis with composer Daniel Hall, who I know very well, as well as the band.

Meanwhile, Fred Theodoloz added: "I'm also looking forward to the Norwegian Championships. I have been so impressed by the level of the band over the years and am looking forward to joining and helping shape the musical development throughout the upcoming season."

        

