Double return as Reg Vardy link with McCann for London

Phillip McCann will lead Reg Vardy Band at the National Final as the duo make a welcome Royal Albert Hall return for the first time since 2019.

The determination of the Reg Vardy Band to build on the progress made over the last 12 months in returning to the top echelons of the major contesting stage has seen the north east band link up with conductor Phillip McCann for their appearance at the Royal Albert Hall National Finals in October.

It also sees a welcome return to the contest for the experienced Scotsman now living in Cumbria, with the last of his twelve appearances with the baton at the event coming in 2019.

Ambitious

Having just missed out on a return to the British Open at the Grand Shield in Blackpool in May under Russell Gray, the band has also embarked on an ambitious programme of projects including a high-profile James Bond inspired concert at Sunderland's acclaimed Fire Station Arts venue in July.

Delighted

A spokesperson said: "With Russell taking Foden's we are delighted that Phillip McCann has accepted our invitation to lead us at the Royal Albert Hall as we return for the first time since 2019.

We are sure his musicianship, experience and insight will enable us to once again make a mark on what is a fantastic 'Of Men and Mountains' score by Edward Gregson. He has already worked with us before our appearance in Blackpool and we look forward to welcoming him once more."