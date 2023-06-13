                 

Rothwell sign Smith

Andrew Smith, the former top man at Flowers and Llwydcoed will head to Rothwell Temperance following the Royal Albert Hall National Final.

Andrew Smith
  Andrew Smith enjoyed tenures as principal cornet at Flowers and Llwydcoed

Tuesday, 13 June 2023

        

Rothwell Temperance has announced that the experienced Andrew Smith will join the band following their appearance at the Royal Albert Hall National Final in October

The former principal cornet of Flowers Band has also enjoyed tenures with the likes of Desford and more recently Llwydcoed who helped to claim victory at this year's Senior Cup in Blackpool.

Best cornet

He recently helped Rothwell in their successful Whit Friday campaign, winning the 'Best Cornet' prize at the Denton contest.

Speaking about his appointment he said: "I'm delighted to be working Dave Roberts and with my friends at RTB again. They are all excellent musicians who are energetic and enthusiastic about their music making together."

Stylish

Meanwhile, MD, Dave Robert added: "'It's fantastic to have Andy on board. He is a very stylish player with the ideal cornet sound in my opinion. He has become a good friend and after playing with us over the Christmas period, I was eager to link up again.

I was thrilled that he accepted and after several conversations and after joining us for Whit Friday, it's great to have him with us permanently from October. He will bring leadership and camaraderie to an already close-knit group of players."

        

