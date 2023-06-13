                 

Death of Tony Pitt

The death has been announced of Tony Pitt, a leading figure in the support, development and success of the Woodfalls Band.

Tuesday, 13 June 2023

        

The Woodfalls Band has announced the passing of Tony Pitt, one of its former players and a staunch supporter of the Wiltshire organisation. He was 78.

From the 1970 to the 1990s he was an integral part of the band and was featured in the 1991 television documentary entitled 'Music Makers' which chronicled their preparations for that year's Regional Championship contest.

Band and steak

Tony combined the 365 days a year life of being a busy farmer with running 'The Green Pastures' campsite on the edge of the New Forest where he welcomed band players and supporters from all over the country, as well as hosting the wonderful 'band and steak supper' events to help raise funds.

Instrumental

Band Secretary Remus Sawyer told 4BR: "Tony was instrumental in encouraging new players to the band. His contribution to the development of Woodfalls Band formed the basis of its subsequent successes in the 1990's and beyond.

He attended a local concert last year and we were hoping to see him again at the same event at the start of June.

Sadly, it was not to be. Everyone associated with the band acknowledged the debit of gratitude it owes him and his family and out heartfelt condolences and thoughts are with them at this time."

        

