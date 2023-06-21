Young brass band reporter claims BBC Award

16 year old Elise Hale will have the opportunity to share her passion for 'Brassing Around' with a national BBC audience.

Elise Hale, aged 16, whose 'Brassing Around' Facebook coverage of brass band events and topics has made such a great impression since its launch, has gained fantastic recognition for her enterprise by becoming a national winner of the annual BBC Young Reporter Competition.

The stories of the 4 national and 16 regional winners will be broadcast across the BBC, including on The One Show, BBC Breakfast, BBC 5Live, BBC News and BBC Local Radio programmes, as well as online and on social media platforms.

Each were considered on editorial merit, based on the strength of the idea and originality.

Winners

The stories from the national winners included 'AI — teenagers take on the evolving technology', 'JIA doesn't deter my football ambitions', 'Me and my dog are going to university!', and 'Our war — a mother and daughter's perspective on the conflict in Ukraine'.

The Youth Brass 2000 player's article, 'Why brass bands still matter' was chosen by a panel of BBC editors and commissioners, including Huw Edwards, Naga Munchetty, Pria Rai and Adam Fleming from BBC News, presenter Ashley John Baptiste and The One Show's Alex Jones and Newsround's Ricky Boleto.

The annual event gives 11 to 18-year-olds across the UK the chance to produce their own stories about issues relevant to them, with Elise now given the opportunity to work on her story alongside BBC programme-makers.

Fantastic journey

Speaking about her achievement, Elise told 4BR: "'BBC Young Reporter' has been a fantastic journey for me.

I came across it looking into journalism for 'Brassing Around', and drafted my entry whilst I was on my lunch break at school in March. I only properly started Brassing Around at the end of February so couldn't have imagined the outcome.

My article was about the importance of brass banding and how we shouldn't allow it to diminish. I highlighted how important young people and youth banding was and the fantastic opportunities it offers."

Great surprise

Elise added: "Things have been hectic since I started 'Brassing Around' alongside my studies.

Over the last month the BBC have been in touch asking more questions about my story, and then recently I was told I had made it through to the final short-listing. The news was still a great surprise."

Passion

Elise is now looking forward to working with the BBC on her project.

"My idea is going to be turned into a BBC production either on a radio station, a tv production or a news article. I'm thrilled to have won and can't wait to share my passion for brass bands with even more people!"

Speaking about the importance of the awards, presenter Naga Munchetty said: "We absolutely need to hear the experiences of young people and from their perspective.

They know how they are affected better than anyone else and, as they are the future, the stories and subjects on their news agenda need to be heard by as many of us as possible too."

