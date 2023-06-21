                 

*
banner

News

Young brass band reporter claims BBC Award

16 year old Elise Hale will have the opportunity to share her passion for 'Brassing Around' with a national BBC audience.

Elise Hale
  Elise has made a great impression with Brassing Around

Wednesday, 21 June 2023

        

Elise Hale, aged 16, whose 'Brassing Around' Facebook coverage of brass band events and topics has made such a great impression since its launch, has gained fantastic recognition for her enterprise by becoming a national winner of the annual BBC Young Reporter Competition.

The stories of the 4 national and 16 regional winners will be broadcast across the BBC, including on The One Show, BBC Breakfast, BBC 5Live, BBC News and BBC Local Radio programmes, as well as online and on social media platforms.

Each were considered on editorial merit, based on the strength of the idea and originality.

Winners

The stories from the national winners included 'AI — teenagers take on the evolving technology', 'JIA doesn't deter my football ambitions', 'Me and my dog are going to university!', and 'Our war — a mother and daughter's perspective on the conflict in Ukraine'.

The Youth Brass 2000 player's article, 'Why brass bands still matter' was chosen by a panel of BBC editors and commissioners, including Huw Edwards, Naga Munchetty, Pria Rai and Adam Fleming from BBC News, presenter Ashley John Baptiste and The One Show's Alex Jones and Newsround's Ricky Boleto.

The annual event gives 11 to 18-year-olds across the UK the chance to produce their own stories about issues relevant to them, with Elise now given the opportunity to work on her story alongside BBC programme-makers.

Fantastic journey

Speaking about her achievement, Elise told 4BR: "'BBC Young Reporter' has been a fantastic journey for me.

I came across it looking into journalism for 'Brassing Around', and drafted my entry whilst I was on my lunch break at school in March. I only properly started Brassing Around at the end of February so couldn't have imagined the outcome.

My article was about the importance of brass banding and how we shouldn't allow it to diminish. I highlighted how important young people and youth banding was and the fantastic opportunities it offers."

My article was about the importance of brass banding and how we shouldn't allow it to diminish. I highlighted how important young people and youth banding was and the fantastic opportunities it offersElise Hale

Great surprise

Elise added: "Things have been hectic since I started 'Brassing Around' alongside my studies.

Over the last month the BBC have been in touch asking more questions about my story, and then recently I was told I had made it through to the final short-listing. The news was still a great surprise."

Passion

Elise is now looking forward to working with the BBC on her project.

"My idea is going to be turned into a BBC production either on a radio station, a tv production or a news article. I'm thrilled to have won and can't wait to share my passion for brass bands with even more people!"

Speaking about the importance of the awards, presenter Naga Munchetty said: "We absolutely need to hear the experiences of young people and from their perspective.

They know how they are affected better than anyone else and, as they are the future, the stories and subjects on their news agenda need to be heard by as many of us as possible too."

        

TAGS: Youth Brass 2000

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Muriel Newsome

Muriel Newsome looks forward to celebrating 90th birthday

June 21 • The wonderful Muriel Newsome will be 90 years of age next month — and would like to celebrate her birthday with plenty of brass band friends.

Elise Hale

Young brass band reporter claims BBC Award

June 21 • 16 year old Elise Hale will have the opportunity to share her passion for 'Brassing Around' with a national BBC audience.

Swiss Open

Swiss Open looks to classic works for title challengers

June 21 • Ten bands will compete for the Swiss Open title in Luzern this September with Cory adding the Gala Concert entertainment.

Ebbw Valley

Ebbw Valley to look the part at Cheltenham

June 21 • Welsh First Section National Finalists hope to look as well as play the part at Cheltenham later this year thanks to help from generous donors.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN YOUTH BAND

Saturday 24 June • Pemberton Old Wigan Bands. Enfield street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Middleton Band

Sunday 25 June • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 26 June • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Mereside Brass -

Friday 30 June • St Luke's Church. Starion Road. Goostrey. Cheshire CW4 8PE

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band - Brass for YAS Charity Summer Concert

Saturday 1 July • St Austin's Theatre, 4 Wentworth Terrace, Wakefield WF1 3QN

Vacancies »

Easingwold Town Band

June 21 • We are a welcoming, inclusive, forward-looking 4th Section band with vacancies for soprano & front-row cornet. Easingwold is 12 miles north of York (bandroom postcode YO61 3DB). Rehearsals Monday 7.30 to 9.15 p.m. Come for a blow!

wantage silver band

June 19 • Wantage Band (L&SC Champ Section) led by new MD Chris King, are looking to appoint a first class euph or bari, position negotiable. Rehearsals every Wed 8pm and Sun 7:30pm at WSB HQ OX12 8FR. The band are looking forward to summer engagements coming up!

The Marple Band

June 18 • The Marple Band are a friendly group of musicians who are looking for a Solo Baritone, Back Row Cornets and Tuned Percussion player to join our successful band. If you think you have what it takes to play in 2nd Section band, plea

Pro Cards »

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top