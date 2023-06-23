Exciting new partnership for National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

A musical connection to help develop understanding of the nature and climate crises sees the National Youth Band link with Sir Karl Jenkins and the Wildlife Trust.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain (NYBBGB) has announced an exciting new partnership with The Wildlife Trusts with the aim of bringing together young people in understanding the importance of tackling the nature and climate crises.

The Wildlife Trusts is a grassroots movement of 46 independent charities. It has more than 900,000 members and 38,000 volunteers that share an ethos of developing a thriving natural world where sustainable wildlife and natural habitats play a central role in addressing the climate crisis.

Jenkins commission

The innovative initiative has seen the NYBBGB commission composer Sir Karl Jenkins to create his first major work for the brass band medium, themed around endangered species and biodiversity loss. It will receive its world premiere in 2024.

The partnership will also see members of both the Children's and Youth Bands gain opportunities to learn about the effects of climate change on British wildlife, and what can be done to turn the tide.

Thoughts and feelings

The exciting link between the organisations was officially sealed at Camley Street Natural Park in London, where young people from both organisations came together to meet Sir Karl and Lady Jenkins and discuss their thoughts and feelings about nature, and the effects of climate change on local wildlife.

The inspiration from the day will be used by Sir Karl to inform the themes of his major new work, and Lady Jenkins to inform her writing of the accompanying verse.

Thrilled

Speaking about the partnership, Mark Bromley, chief executive of NYBBGB, told 4BR: "I'm thrilled to announce this collaboration with Sir Karl Jenkins on his first major work for the brass band medium.

This remarkable endeavour is further enhanced by our partnership with the Royal Society of Wildlife Trusts. In a world that is alarmingly fragile, the combination of Sir Karl's captivating music and the invaluable support of the Wildlife Trusts holds immense potential to raise awareness about the state of our environment."

He added: "By inspiring contemplation and driving transformative action, I hope this collaboration will contribute significantly to positive change."

In a world that is alarmingly fragile, the combination of Sir Karl's captivating music and the invaluable support of the Wildlife Trusts holds immense potential to raise awareness about the state of our environment Mark Bromley

Denis Wick

Incredibly exciting

In response, Dom Higgins, Head of Health and Education at The Wildlife Trusts added: "We couldn't be happier with this partnership with the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, Sir Karl, and Lady Jenkins.

If we are to truly tackle the climate and nature crises, we are going to need people from all backgrounds — diverse, growing communities of people — to join together.

So, it is incredibly exciting to have young, talented musicians, premiering a commissioned piece of music that expresses the fragility of our natural world, and of course the hope that we all must have."