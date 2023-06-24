Entries open for Willebroek Solo Competition

Brass players from across the globe can now enter the 2023 edition of the Brass Band Willebroek Solo Competition.

Brass Band Willebroek has announced that entries are now being sought for players wishing to take part in its annual solo competition.

Four categories

There is a prize pool of 5,000 Euros covering the different four categories, with the final being held at the Municipal Schouwburg in Willebroek on Sunday 1st October. The overall winner will claim a 1,000 Euro prize.

Also included are prizes which include a commission work from composer Stijn Aertgeerts, tuition lessons, vouchers from Buffet Crampon and Hal Leonard and a solo performance opportunity with Young Brassband Willebroek.

The jury will include renowned solo performers Raf Van Looveren, Sophie Binet-Budelot and Kris Garfitt alongside conductor Erik Janssen.

The event is being comprehensively covered by CU Brass and Yuja media.

More information:

https://en.brassbandwillebroek.be/willebroeksolocontest

