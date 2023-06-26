Report & Result: 2023 Blackburn & Darwen March & Hymn Tune

Come rain and shine as Flixton Band enjoying getting soaked to claim the honours to send MD Matt Ryan off with fine victory.

The Flixton Band came away with the honours amid the sunshine and torrential rain at the Blackburn & Darwen March & Hymn Tune on the weekend.

With plenty of support from the 19 competing bands, a very generous prize fund and excellent organisation, not even the contrasting weather could put anyone off.

Pouring rain

Led for the last competitive time by MD Matt Ryan, Flixton's performance of the march 'Mephistopheles' (with the rain pouring down on the First Section band after a few bars) and hymn tune saw them gain a second and first place respectively in the twin disciplines to claim the overall honours and £700 first prize.

Speaking about their victory on their Facebook page they said: "Thanks to the organisers for a fantastically delivered event, and to the crowd who laughed along with us during a very soggy performance

Safe to say we laughed a lot yesterday and made great memories as a team — what banding is really all about."

Prize winners

First Section Mossley, whose solo cornet Adam Scaife won the 'Best Soloist' award (with Katy Scaife taking the 'Youngest Player' prize) was second, as they topped the march element and came sixth on their hymn tune to add £400 to their coffers, whilst third place and £300 went to Championship Section Ashton under Lyne.

Best First, Second, Third and Fourth Section Band awards went to Pemberton B, Poulton le Fylde, Hawk Green and Red Admiral Brass Academy.

Thanks

A contest spokesperson said: "Thanks to everyone who came to our contest and there was plenty of great playing from all bands.

Our thanks too also go to Darwen Town Council for their support and to the Mayors of Blackburn and Darwen for presenting the prizes. Big thanks also to Russell Gray for taking time form his busy schedule to adjudicate the event."

Results:

Adjudicator: Russell Gray

March/Hymn Tune = Total

1. Flixton: 2/1 = 3

2. Mossley: 1/6 = 7

3. Ashton under Lyne: 4/5 = 9*

4. Pemberton Old Wigan B: 6/3 = 9

5. Marsden Silver Prize: 3/7 = 10*

6. Haydock: 8/2 = 10

7. Freckleton: 7/4 = 11

8. Hebden Bridge: 5/8 = 13

9. Longridge: 10/9 = 19

10. Red Admiral Brass Academy: 9/12 = 21

11. Eagley: 11/11 = 22

12. Poulton le Fylde: 14/10 = 24

13. Besses Boys: 13/13 = 26

14. Hawk Green: 12/18 = 30*

15. Haslingden & Helmshore: 16/14 = 30

16. Brindle: 15/17 = 32*

17. Golborne: 17/15 = 32

18. Greenalls: 18/16 = 34

19. Balderstone & Chorley: 19/19 = 38

Best Soloist: Adam Scaife (cornet) — Mossley

Youngest Player: Katy Scaife (Mossley)

*March takes precedent