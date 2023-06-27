                 

Riverside enjoy rewards and fun of a year of hard work

The youngsters of Riverside Youth Band enjoyed themselves at their recent awards and ceilidh evening.

The curtain has just come down on a busy year for Riverside Youth Band from Inverclyde in Scotland, as players and supporters enjoyed their annual awards evening and ceilidh.

The presentations were made by MD, Mark Good before everyone danced the night away to the sounds of the McHart Ceilidh Band.

Team spirit

Speaking about the event, Band Chairperson, Duncan Galbraith, said: "After a busy year it was lovely for everyone to be able to relax and celebrate their achievements together and foster the team spirit in the organisation."

2023 year saw the introduction of the Raymond and Mary Thomson Bursary, donated to help members preparing to begin the further studies in music. The inaugural recipients were Andrea Crumlish who is going to the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, and Rachel O'Connor who is heading to the Royal Academy of Music in London.

Awards

The Youth Band 'Bandsperson of the Year' was presented to Scott Crumlish, while the 'Most Improved Player' prize went to Rebecca Marshall.

In the Training Band, the 'Bandsperson of the Year' award was won by Callum McCowan, while the prize for 'Most Improved Player' went to Annie Jones. The 'Best Section' accolade was won by the back row cornet section of Connie Hunter, Bramble Kane, Becca Stewart, Sienna Harrison and Millie Burns.

In addition, the 'Best Sightreader' prize was won by Bramble Kane while the 'Outstanding Performance' award went to Stuart Smith and the 'Rookie of the Year' award went to Daniel Marshall. There was even a novelty award for 'Best Babysitter' which was presented to Scott Crumlish.

It's testament to their hard work, and the warm, nurturing environment in the organisation that we were able to enjoy such a memorable evening togetherMD, Mark Good

Achievements

Speaking about the evening and awards, MD Mark Good added: "During the year, Riverside members worked very hard and it's only right that we recognised their stellar musical achievements.

It's testament to their hard work, and the warm, nurturing environment in the organisation that we were able to enjoy such a memorable evening together."

        

