Record numbers set to enjoy NYBBS experience

185 youngsters will enjoy the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland Summer Course this year — with plenty of music and fun to keep everyone busy.

  There will be even more youngsters on the course this year

Saturday, 01 July 2023

        

The Scottish Brass Band Association has confirmed that there will be a record number of young players taking part in this year's National Youth Brass Band of Scotland (NYBBS) summer course.

It will take place at the Strathallan School in Perthshire from Sunday 30th July to Saturday 5th August, culminating in two end-of-course concerts at Perth Concert Hall.

The NYBBS summer course is supported with funding from Creative Scotland through its Youth Music Initiative, and will be led by Musical Directors Ian Porthouse (Senior), John Boax (Reserve) and Alan Fernie (Childrens) alongside a team of vastly experienced tutors and support staff.

There will be 185 performers this year, all keen to be part of the ethos of learning and fun, with days packed full of practice sessions, masterclasses and rehearsals balanced against a plethora of extracurricular activities.

This year the Reserve Band will be appearing at the Edinburgh International Festival prior to the end of course concerts (noon) with the Senior Band performing the following day.

SBBA is particularly delighted that 64 young players will be part of its Children's' Band, with 57 enjoying the Reserve Band experience and 64 more graduating through to the Senior Band.

There will also be a repeat of the successful Open Day on Thursday 3rd August (10.30am-2.00pm) for parents and youngster keen to find out more about the set-up and how it develops young players' musical outlook.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The record number of players is an indicator of the success of the NYBBS outlook. New members and returnees are given wonderful opportunities in an inclusive environment and everyone has an important part to play."

Open Day booking: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nybbs-2023-summer-open-day-tickets-666558503427

NYBBS Children's Band Concert (Sunday 30th July — 3.00pms)
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nybbs-2023-childrens-band-concert-tickets-666525695297

Reserve/Senior bands Concert (Sunday 30th July — 6.30pm)
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nybbs-2023-senior-and-reserve-bands-concert-tickets-666545825507

        

