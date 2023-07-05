Cockerton welcome new Peer

Rt. Hon. The Baroness Chapman of Darlington has agreed to become their first Honorary President of Cockerton Silver Band.

The life peer is the Shadow Minister of State at the Cabinet Office and is married to Labour MP Nick Smith.

Thrilled

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We are really thrilled to announce that Baroness Chapman has accepted our invitation to join us as our first Honorary President.

It follows her coming to our 150th anniversary concert and subsequent conversations have led to her agreeing to take on the role — one that we are honoured that she has accepted."

They added: "We are very excited by the landscape that is opening up for us as a band and to what we can achieve together."

Delighted

In a statement, Baroness Chapman said: "For more than 150 years Cockerton Prize Silver Band has played a part in the story of Darlington, and so I was delighted to be invited to become the band's first Honorary President and to be given a role in the band's continuing march through our history.

The music of the band is the sound of Darlington, and I look forward to what we can do together."

Image: Official Parliamentary portrait by Roger Harris