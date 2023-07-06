                 

News

National Youth ensembles to join for Higgins' Concerto Grosso performances

The National Youth Orchestra and the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will join together to give a brace of performances of Gavin Higgins' award winning 'Concerto Grosso' in 2024.

  Gavin Higgins recently picked up his second major award for his work

Thursday, 06 July 2023

        

Following the success of Gavin Higgins' 'Concerto for Brass Band and Orchestra' in claiming its second major artistic award, the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has confirmed that it will perform the composition with the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain in 2024.

Awards

The work, which added the prestigious South Bank Sky Arts Classical Music Award to its Royal Philharmonic Society accolade, will be performed by the National Youth Orchestra with 25 members of the National Youth Band in two performances next Easter under conductor Jessica Cottis.

They will take place at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall and the Royal Festival Hall in London and will form part of a wider weekend of outreach music making which will also include a concert by the full National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain in Liverpool.

Immense accolade

Speaking about the collaboration, Mark Bromley, CEO of the National Youth Band organisation told 4BR: "First and foremost our congratulations go to Gavin, as well as Tredegar Band, the National Orchestra of Wales and conductor Ryan Bancroft on winning a second major arts award.

This is an immense accolade — one that projects brass banding into a new sphere of artistic acceptance and admiration and one we are keen to build on ourselves."

He added: "The National Youth Brass Band has enjoyed a long association Gavin and we are delighted that we will link up with the National Youth Orchestra for what are sure to be a brace of memorable performances at wonderful venues."

Delighted

The National Orchestra of Wales (NOW) and Tredegar Band also offered their congratulations on the news.

Lisa Tregale, Director of NOW who commissioned the work told 4BR: "We are delighted that these leading national youth ensembles are going to collaborate give audiences the opportunity to enjoy Gavin's 'Concerto Grosso' performance in the UK.

This is a great example of how a fantastic composer's work can inspire the next generation of performers and everyone at the National Orchestra of Wales is looking forward to hearing the results."

Vote of confidence

That was echoed by Tredegar MD, Ian Porthouse who said: "It's brilliant that these young players will perform such an incredible work.

What an experience is in store for them — and what a vote of confidence in their talent by the National Youth Brass Band and National Youth Orchestra."

        

nATIONAL yOUTH

